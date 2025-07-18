LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Blackpink's Jennie Gets Candid About Love, Reveals Her Ideal Type, Dating Style, and More!

Blackpink’s Jennie Gets Candid About Love, Reveals Her Ideal Type, Dating Style, and More!

BLACKPINK’s Jennie got candid about love, relationships, and her ideal type in a fun interview on Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg. She revealed she's a romantic who believes in love at first sight and even makes the first move. From her dating past to her thoughts on fate and rhythm, Jennie didn't hold back.

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 13:09:48 IST

BLACKPINK singer Jennie recently shared a casual interview with YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg on Chicken Shop Date and spilled some surprising secrets regarding her approach to love, life, and her ideal type. The South Korean rapper has been a long-time rumor to be dating other K-pop idols in the past. Even though Jennie herself has kept a quiet stance about her love life, this time she did spill the beans that she is a very romantic person and is always the one who makes the first move. The Ruby singer further revealed that she is a firm believer in love at first sight.

Jennie As A Girlfriend 

During the ten minute quick chat, Jennie was asked if she’s a romantic person, to which she replied, ‘I consider myself to be very romantic’. When asked in what way, she added, ‘I like to surprise my date’. On what could be the best compliment she’d give someone, Jennie said she doesn’t like people easily, so when she does, she tells them that and according to her that could be taken as a compliment. Jennie was also asked how often she would get a love hangover, to which she giggled and replied, ‘Maybe every other weekend’. She admitted to not really liking the hangovers themselves, but she can’t really help herself, either.

Jennie’s Ideal Type

South Korea celebrity culture doesn’t like celebrities to be too forthcoming about their relationships, but fans appreciated Jennie being so open about it. Later during the conversation, when the host questioned Jennie if she’s a believer in fate, Jennie replied, ‘I do’, and then instantly continued, ‘Fate has disappointed me’. She continued it’s less now, and she’s back to controlling her own fate. When asked if she ever gets excited about having a crush, Jennie replied, ‘I haven’t gone on a date in a really long time, so this is exhilarating.’ When asked what her ideal type is, she replied, ‘I don’t like cute guys. Sexy guys don’t know they’re sexy, but cute guys know they’re cute’. And when asked if she would go out with someone who has no rhythm, Jennie replied, ‘Rhythm is so important. It’s everything. I don’t want to date someone who’s so stiff’.

Jennie’s Love Life

Jennie’s love life has never been a hushed matter. The singer was reportedly first dating EXO’s Kai when she debuted. They openly dated from October 2018 to January 2019, and the relationship at that time was confirmed by SM Entertainment. Old video clips continue to circulate online even today with the two stealing glances at public events. When the host of Chicken Shop Date inquired from Jennie whether she believes in love at first sight, she answered, ‘That’s been my life’, and added, ‘I know instantly whether it’s gonna work or not’. Her fans thought she could have been referring to one of those situations when her love failed before turning  into a fairytale ending. She was also rumored to have dated BIGBANG member G-Dragon. She most recently was rumored to be dating BTS’ V. The fans cobbled together clues, but there was never any word from either side. The two reportedly split up in 2024 prior to V’s enlistment. 

At the Workfront, Jennie reunited with her BLACKPINK members Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo. The group, still signed to YG, kicked off their Deadline World Tour this month.

Tags: blackpinkbts vEXO KaiJennie

