‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Roars Past $1 Million in North America, Becomes Sixth Biggest Hindi Hit of 2025 in India

Mahavatar Narsimha isn’t just another mythological film. It’s a reminder that when storytelling taps into emotion, belief, and cultural roots, it can cut through the noise and that’s exactly what this film has done.

Mythological Drama ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Strikes Gold at Box Office with Emotional Story and Strong Word of Mouth

Quietly released with hardly any big names or flashy marketing, it has now crossed the $1 million mark in North America, and back home in India, it has become the sixth biggest Hindi hit of the year. Not bad for a film many didn’t see coming.

Directed by Rajendra Pratap Singh, and starring debutant Arvind Chauhan, Mahavatar Narsimha tells the powerful story of one of the most iconic avatars of Lord Vishnu ,half man, half lion who appears to save his devotee and destroy evil. But this isn’t just a religious retelling. What’s surprised audiences is the heart in the film. It doesn’t just rely on visual effects or spectacle (though there’s plenty of that too). At its core, it’s a deeply emotional story about faith, courage, and divine justice.

‘Mahavatar Narsimha’ Connects Across Generations, Drives ₹130 Crore in India and Makes Global Impact Without Star Power

In India, it has already crossed ₹130 crore and continues to pull in crowds from tier-1 cities to smaller towns. The North American success, however, is what’s turning heads. For a mythological film to make that kind of money overseas, especially without a major star, is rare. But families are going, temples are screening it, and word-of-mouth has made it something more than just a film it’s an experience.

What’s even more refreshing is how it’s connecting across generations. Older viewers are appreciating the respect shown to tradition, while younger audiences are praising its storytelling and production value.

At a time when many films chase trends, Mahavatar Narsimha has done the opposite it stayed rooted. And that’s exactly why it’s roaring across the globe.

