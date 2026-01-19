LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 7: Chiranjeevi Film Nears ₹300 Cr Worldwide, Overtakes Prabhas' The Raja Saab

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 7: Chiranjeevi Film Nears ₹300 Cr Worldwide, Overtakes Prabhas’ The Raja Saab

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu continues its strong run at the box office, reaffirming Chiranjeevi’s star power during the lucrative Sankranthi season. After a bumper first week in theaters, the action entertainer is steadily marching towards the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection. Photo: IMDB
Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection. Photo: IMDB

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 19, 2026 11:11:49 IST

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 7: Chiranjeevi Film Nears ₹300 Cr Worldwide, Overtakes Prabhas’ The Raja Saab

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu continues its strong run at the box office, reaffirming Chiranjeevi’s star power during the lucrative Sankranthi season. After a bumper first week in theaters, the action entertainer is steadily marching towards the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. 

Benefitting from the festive holiday window and consistent weekday collections, the film has now surged ahead of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, emerging as one of the biggest Telugu box office successes of the year so far. 

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection 

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu enjoyed a robust run during the Sankranthi festive window, maintaining steady momentum throughout the week without any major drop in domestic collections. On Sunday, its seventh day in theaters, the film collected Rs 17.50 crore net in India, pushing its total India earnings to Rs 157.75 crore net (Rs 189 crore gross).

While overseas collections have slowed after a strong start earlier in the week, Chiranjeevi’s latest movie has still managed to rake in approximately $4.5 million from international markets. This brings its worldwide gross to over Rs 225 crore. Although the makers claim the film has already crossed Rs 260 crore globally, trade sources suggest a more conservative figure. 

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Overtakes The Raja Saab 

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu has now overtaken the year’s other major Telugu release, The Raja Saab starring Prabhas. The horror comedy has collected Rs 201 crore worldwide but has slowed at the box office. Despite releasing three days later and opening to comparatively lower numbers, the Chiranjeevi-led film managed to catch up and surge ahead. 

Released on Sunday, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu opened with Rs 65 crore worldwide and has since maintained strong momentum. Over the weekend, it raked in Rs 55 crore in India alone, far outpacing The Raja Saab, which managed just Rs 9 crore during the same period.

About Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is a quintessential Chiranjeevi action thriller, also featuring Nayanthara and Daggubati Venkatesh making an extended special appearance. The film hit theaters on January 12, 2026, ahead of the Sankranti festival.

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 11:11 AM IST
QUICK LINKS