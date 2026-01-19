‘Mujhe Pata Hai Kisi Ne…’: Parag Tyagi Makes Shocking Black Magic Claim Six Months After Shefali Jariwala’s Sudden Death

Nearly six months after the sudden and shocking demise of actor Shefali Jariwala, her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, has made a startling revelation, claiming that he believes “black magic” may have been performed on her before her death.

Speaking on a YouTube podcast hosted by Paras Chhabra, Parag said he does not merely suspect it but is convinced that someone deliberately carried out the act, adding that while he cannot name the person responsible, he is certain it happened.

Parag Tyagi Makes Shocking Black Magic Claim

Parag Tyagi made a shocking claim on Late wife and actor Shefali Jariwala’s death, stating that some black magic was performed on her. He said, “Bahut saare log nahi maante inn cheezon ko, but main bahut maanta hoon. Mujhe lagta nahi but pata hai hua hai… Jahan par bhagwan hai wahan shaitaan bhi hai. Aur pata hai log apne dukh se dukhi nahi hai, dusre ke sukh se duhkhi hai. Mujhe lagta nahi mujhe pata hai kisine kiya hai. Main ye nahi bol sakta kisne kiya, but kisine toh kiya hai.

(Many people don’t believe in these things, but I strongly do. I don’t just feel it, I know it has happened. Where there is God, there is also evil. And the truth is, people are not upset by their own suffering; they are upset by someone else’s happiness. I can’t say who did it, but someone definitely did.)

Parag Tyagi Says He ‘Sensed Trouble’ Before Shefali’s Death

“Mujhe mehsoos hota hai ke kuch toh gadbad hai. Ek baar nahi do baar hua hai aisa mehsoos, aur ek baar toh nikal gaye lekin iss baar thoda heavy rahi cheezein. I don’t know, idea nahi kya cheez thi kya nahi… Main jab baitha hoon na bhakti mein mujhe mehsoos hojaat hai kuch toh gadbad hai… Main zyaada details mein nahi jaana chahunga, but mujhe unko touch samajh jaata tha ke bhai kuch toh gadbad hai. Iss baar kuch zyaada tha toh main thoda sa, pooja badha di thi. I know for 100 per cent kisi ne toh kiya hai.

(I felt that something was definitely wrong. I’ve felt this not once but twice, and the first time it went away, but this time things felt a bit heavier. I have no idea what it was or what it wasn’t. When I sit in devotion, I can sense that something is not right… I can’t really explain the exact symptoms. I don’t want to go into too many details, but just by touching her, I could understand that something was wrong. This time it felt more intense, so I increased my prayers a bit. I know for a hundred per cent that someone has done something,” he added.

Shefali Jariwala Death

Shefali Jariwala, aka Kaanta Laga girl, passed away on June 27 last year at the age of 42. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by Parag, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

It is believed that she suffered a cardiac arrest. At the time, multiple reports had suggested that her death may have occurred after she took anti-ageing medication on an empty stomach.

