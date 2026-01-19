LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘This Is Why Women…’: Rapper Ms Gori Alleges Silencing After Parul Gulati Defends Karan Aujla in Affair Row, Says Public Backlash Is ‘Disappointing’

'This Is Why Women…': Rapper Ms Gori Alleges Silencing After Parul Gulati Defends Karan Aujla in Affair Row, Says Public Backlash Is 'Disappointing'

The alleged affair controversy involving Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has escalated further after Canadian rapper Ms Gori accused online audiences of silencing her and termed the public reaction to her claims as “disappointing.”

Rapper Ms Gori Alleges Silencing After Parul Gulati Defends Karan Aujla.
Rapper Ms Gori Alleges Silencing After Parul Gulati Defends Karan Aujla.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: January 19, 2026 10:27:27 IST

‘This Is Why Women…’: Rapper Ms Gori Alleges Silencing After Parul Gulati Defends Karan Aujla in Affair Row, Says Public Backlash Is ‘Disappointing’

The alleged affair controversy involving Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has escalated further after Canadian rapper Ms Gori accused online audiences of silencing her and termed the public reaction to her claims as “disappointing.” 

The sharp response came after actor Parul Gulati publicly defended Aujla, dismissing Ms Gori’s allegations and questioning her account. Reacting through Instagram Stories, Ms Gori said the backlash only reinforced why many women hesitate speak up about their experiences, alleging shaming judgment, and attempts to discredit her since she made her claims public. 

Nish Hair Malkin Parul Gulati Backs Karan Aujla 

Parul, who features in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, shared a video in support of Aujla while taking aim at Ms Gori’s narrative. Nish Hair Malkin portrayed the singer as a committed husband and challenged the rapper’s assertion that she was unaware of his marriage. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Parul Gulati 🤍 (@gulati06)



Questioning the claim, Parul remarked, “You didn’t know he was married? Don’t you have Google?” She went on to dismiss the allegations as “absolutely BS,” suggesting they were made for publicity and adding that invoking Karan Aujla’s name was delibrate move to gain attention and views. 

Rapper Ms Gori Explodes Over Karan Aujla Affair Row 

Rapper Ms Gori responded with a series of Instagram Stories, saying the backlash only highlighted why many women are reluctant to share their experiences publicly. “This is why women don’t speak up because people think they can judge what they don’t understand,” she wrote. 

‘This Is Why Women…’: Rapper Ms Gori Alleges Silencing After Parul Gulati Defends Karan Aujla in Affair Row, Says Public Backlash Is ‘Disappointing’

She accused online users of shaming and dismissing women who come forward, adding that the public reaction had been “disappointing” and exposed deeper issues in how such claims are received and discussed. 

Reiterating her earlier allegations, Ms Gori maintained that she believed Aujla was unmarried at the time of their alleged relationship and claimed there were efforts underway to silence her. She further alleged that she had faced false accusations since speaking out and said that authorities in both Canada and the United States were “looking into the matter.”

Karan Aujla Statement on Affair Row 

Karan Aujla and his wife Palak, have not made any official statements addressing the allegations. However, Palak appeared to quietly support Parul’s stance by commenting “Sorry haha” on the actor’s video. The couple who recently took a trip together to celebrate Aujla’s 29th birthday on January 18 have continued to present a sense of normalcy on social media amid the ongoing controversy.

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 9:51 AM IST
‘This Is Why Women…’: Rapper Ms Gori Alleges Silencing After Parul Gulati Defends Karan Aujla in Affair Row, Says Public Backlash Is ‘Disappointing’

