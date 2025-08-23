LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Margot Robbie Leaves Colin Farrell Speechless With A Fun Trivia About Harley Quinn And The Penguin

Margot Robbie Leaves Colin Farrell Speechless With A Fun Trivia About Harley Quinn And The Penguin

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell star in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (releasing Sept 19) but only recently realized they never discussed their shared DC villain past-Harley Quinn and Penguin. Robbie even revealed Penguin was once set to be the villain in Birds of Prey before being swapped out.

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell spent a lot of time together making their new fantasy romance film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey
Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell spent a lot of time together making their new fantasy romance film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 23, 2025 01:12:08 IST

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell spent months side by side filming their new fantasy romance, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. But here’s the kicker: all that time together, and not once did they bring up the fact that they’ve both played some of Gotham’s most notorious villains.

That realization didn’t hit them until a recent Entertainment Weekly interview for their upcoming movie. In it, they play two strangers whose lives intersect on a wild adventure. 

Margot Robbie leaves Colin Farrell shocked

Robbie suddenly turned to Farrell and asked, “Did we ever talk about Harley and the Penguin?” He shook his head, “I don’t believe so.” They both started laughing, realizing how odd that was.

“We’ve talked endlessly, but I don’t think it ever came up,” Robbie said, almost surprised. “That’s so weird.”

Farrell started to say their characters lived in separate universes and multiverses, but before he could finish, Robbie jumped in with a bit of trivia: in the very first draft of Birds of Prey, the villain wasn’t Black Mask, it was the Penguin.

“The first draft that Christina [Hodson] wrote of Birds of Prey, the villain was the Penguin,” she told Farrell.

Farrell’s jaw practically hit the floor. “No way! Really?”

Matt Reeves asked not to use The Penguin

Robbie explained that director Matt Reeves stepped in and said, “Don’t use the Penguin. I’m going to use him in my thing.” So they swapped out Penguin for Black Mask, who ended up being played by Ewan McGregor.

Farrell was fascinated. “Wow! And how was her Penguin?” he wanted to know.

Robbie just grinned and said it was “amazing.” Farrell, clearly hooked, asked if she still had that script. She nodded and promised to send it over. He lit up and told her, “I’d love to read it. That’d be fascinating.”

For a little background: Margot Robbie jumped into the DC universe as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn, back in 2016’s Suicide Squad.

She kept the role going in Birds of Prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2021). As for whether she’ll reprise the part? DC Studios’ new co-head, James Gunn, recently said her fate in the new rebooted universe “will be revealed down the line.”

On the other hand, Farrell made his Penguin debut in Matt Reeves’ The Batman (2022), and went on to headline HBO’s The Penguin in 2024.

No one’s quite sure what comes next for his version of the character, but one thing’s clear: Farrell will be back as the Penguin alongside Robert Pattinson in the long-awaited The Batman Part II.

ALSO READ: From Jeff Bezos To Bill Gates: 10 Wildly Expensive Celebrity Divorces That Will Remind You Love Comes With A Price Tag

Tags: Big Bold Beautiful JourneyBirds of PreyColin FarrellMargot RobbieThe Penguin

RELATED News

Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down

LATEST NEWS

Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
Margot Robbie Leaves Colin Farrell Speechless With A Fun Trivia About Harley Quinn And The Penguin

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Margot Robbie Leaves Colin Farrell Speechless With A Fun Trivia About Harley Quinn And The Penguin

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Margot Robbie Leaves Colin Farrell Speechless With A Fun Trivia About Harley Quinn And The Penguin
Margot Robbie Leaves Colin Farrell Speechless With A Fun Trivia About Harley Quinn And The Penguin
Margot Robbie Leaves Colin Farrell Speechless With A Fun Trivia About Harley Quinn And The Penguin
Margot Robbie Leaves Colin Farrell Speechless With A Fun Trivia About Harley Quinn And The Penguin

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?