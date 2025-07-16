LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's Father Passes Away At 90, Tributes Pour In From Industry

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s father, Bhupathiraju Rajagopal Raju, passed away at 90 in Hyderabad. A humble pharmacist, he was Ravi Teja’s pillar of strength. Tributes poured in from the Telugu film industry as Ravi pauses work to perform last rites on July 16, 2025.

July 16, 2025

Telugu cinema industry is saddened to hear of the passing away of Bhupathiraju Rajagopal Raju, father of the popular “Mass Maharaja,” Ravi Teja. He passed away on Monday night, July 15, 2025, at home in Hyderabad at the age of 90. This senseless loss is a black day for Ravi Teja and his family, who in spite of all these years in the limelight of the show business, have remained one tight-knit family. Rajagopal Raju was a pharmacist by vocation and led a low-key life away from the glamour and glitz surrounding his show-business son. His silence of strength and unbreakable presence were the pillars of strength in Ravi Teja’s life, and his passing creates an irreparable void.

A Life of Quiet Dignity: Ravi Teja Father Rajagopal Raju’s Journey

Born in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, Bhupathiraju Rajagopal Raju was a pharmacist by profession. The profession led the family to different parts of North India, including Jaipur, Delhi, and Mumbai, before it finally reached Hyderabad. This nomadic tendency of the profession had a very deep impact on the early days of Ravi Teja, and he was exposed to multiculturalism even as he went ahead to establish his career in cinema. Though his son was phenomenally popular and iconic, Rajagopal Raju preferred to remain mostly invisible. He was humbly symbolic and devoted to his family, having a nobility of humility that everyone who knew him appreciated. He is survived by his wife, Rajya Lakshmi, and two sons, Ravi Teja and Raghu Raju. A third son, Bharath Raju, tragically perished in a road traffic accident in 2017.

The Industry Mourns And Pours Tribute To His Father

When news of the death of Bhupathiraju Rajagopal Raju reached them, sympathies started coming in from all corners of the Telugu film world. Fellow co-stars, friends, and fans came together hand-in-hand lamenting their shock and sympathies to Ravi Teja and family during this trying time. Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was a good friend of Ravi Teja, also expressed his heartfelt sympathies recalling a recent encounter with Rajagopal Raju on a movie set. The sympathy is that great respect and love which is given to Ravi Teja and recognition of the humble patriarch who remained with his son through his meteoric ascension. Ravi Teja is said to have left everything aside, including work for his next film ‘Mass Jathara,’ to stay with his family and witness the last rites, which would likely be held on July 16, 2025. The legacy of his father, though not under the spotlight, is the pillar strength in columns of the “Mass Maharaja.”

