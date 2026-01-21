Meet Hande Erçel: Turkish Star Breaks Silence On Viral Rumours Of Calling Shah Rukh Khan ‘Uncle’ At Joy Awards 2026, Says This Is…

Turkish actress and model Hande Erçel has found herself at the centre of Indian social media discourse following her appearance at the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What began as admiration for her presence at the international event soon spiralled into controversy after rumours claimed she referred to Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan as “uncle” on social media.

Hande has now broken her silence, firmly dismissing the viral claim as false.

How Hande Erçel Ended Up in Indian Headlines

The Joy Awards 2026, held on January 17 in Riyadh, brought together global celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Hande Erçel. While Khan was one of the star presenters, Erçel attended the ceremony alongside several Middle Eastern and international stars.

Clips from the event soon went viral, particularly one showing Hande holding up her phone and recording a moment that included Egyptian actress Amina Khalil and Shah Rukh Khan on stage. Social media users quickly assumed she was filming SRK out of admiration, with many calling her a “fangirl” of the Bollywood superstar.

The Viral ‘Who Is This Uncle?’ Claim

The controversy erupted after a screenshot allegedly from Hande Erçel’s Instagram stories began circulating online. The post claimed she wrote:

“Who is this uncle? I was just filming @aminakhalilofficial, I am not his fan! Please stop spreading false information!”

The wording triggered backlash, memes and heated debates, with some fans accusing her of disrespecting Shah Rukh Khan, while others questioned the authenticity of the post.

Hande Erçel Responds: ‘This Is Fake’

As the claim gained traction on X, Hande Erçel directly responded to a user who shared the viral screenshot.

Her reply was short and unambiguous:

“This is fake.”

With just two words, the Turkish star shut down the rumours and confirmed that the circulating Instagram story was fabricated.

Fans React After Her Clarification

Following her response, fans rallied behind Hande Erçel. Many apologised for dragging her into an unnecessary controversy.

One user wrote, “We will always be here to defend you. Sorry you had to face this.”

Another commented, “So embarrassing… sorry on behalf of these clowns.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans also weighed in, with one viral post reading, “Imagine lying about SRK daily and still getting fact-checked by the person you dragged into it.”

Who Was Hande Actually Filming?

Several posts shared by Hande Erçel during the Joy Awards prominently featured Egyptian actress Amina Khalil, her close friend. In most of her stories, Erçel tagged Amina and focused on her presence at the event.

Shah Rukh Khan appeared only briefly in one of the clips, supporting the claim that Hande was filming her friend rather than the Bollywood star. Amina Khalil also shared similar content from the ceremony on her own social media.

Why the Rumour Sparked Such a Buzz

The phrase “Who is this uncle?” struck a chord primarily because of Shah Rukh Khan’s stature in Indian cinema. As one of the most respected global superstars, even a perceived slight towards him is enough to ignite intense reactions online.

The episode also highlights how quickly misinformation can spread in the age of viral screenshots and how essential verification is before drawing conclusions.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Current Projects

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2023 blockbusters Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. The superstar is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan along with Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan.

Who Is Hande Erçel? Turkish Star With Global Appeal

Hande Erçel is one of Turkey’s most popular actresses and models. She rose to fame with the TV series Güneşin Kızları and gained international recognition through Aşk Laftan Anlamaz and Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock on My Door), which became global streaming hits.

Known for her screen presence and fashion influence, Erçel frequently attends international events and boasts millions of followers on Instagram. She has often spoken about her interest in global cinema, including Indian films.

Joy Awards 2026: A Star-Studded Affair

At the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on stage multiple times to present awards alongside fellow international actors. A video from the ceremony showed Hande Erçel capturing moments that included SRK and Amina Khalil, which later became the basis of the viral misinterpretation.

With Hande Erçel’s clarification now out, the controversy surrounding the alleged “uncle” remark stands debunked. The incident serves as yet another reminder of how quickly fake content can gain traction and how important it is to fact-check before believing viral claims.

