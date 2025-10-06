LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Meet Malti Chahar: Mystery Girl Who Calls MS Dhoni ‘Sweetheart’ Enters Bigg Boss 19 As Wildcard

Wildcard contestant Malti Chahar, sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar and cousin of Rahul Chahar, enters Bigg Boss 19. Dubbed the ‘mystery girl’ for calling MS Dhoni ‘sweetheart,’ Malti brings Bollywood glamour, cricket fame, and strategic flair to the reality show.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 6, 2025 12:02:41 IST

The Bigg Boss 19 house welcomed a new wave of glamour and strategy with the entry of wildcard contestant Malti Chahar, an actress and model not unknown to Indian cricket enthusiasts. Malti is the sister of Indian fast bowler Deepak Chahar, and her rise became a fairy tale when she was first dubbed the “mystery girl” cheering for CSK from the stands of the IPL. Her association with cricket runs deeper still, as she is also a cousin of cricketer Rahul Chahar.

However, for the time being, with her viral picture of himself and CSK captain MS Dhoni, wherein she called him “an awesome person and a sweetheart,” her name is now forever etched in the hearts of her fans along with that of Captain Cool. Malti’s shock entry into the controversial reality show will undoubtedly create a stir in the house’s equilibrium and alliances.

Malti’s Professional Pivot: From Pageant Queen to Director

Malti Chahar has built a varied career that led her to appear on small screens over a long journey. Born in Agra initially, she had her early career in beauty and fashion, being a finalist in Femina Miss India 2014. Starting with modeling gave her good access into the entertainment world, which she now treads as an actress. Her film credits include Bollywood features Genius (2018) and Ishq Pashmina (2022), a romantic drama.

Malti has alternatively donned the director’s hat on some of her directorial ventures involving short films. Through her multifaceted career and impressive social media following, which she occasionally uses to share a peek into her professional life, Malti heralds that she brings both star-power and strategical depth into the Bigg Boss game.

The Dhoni Connection: A Viral ‘Sweetheart’ Moment

The label ‘mystery girl’ calling MS Dhoni ‘sweetheart’ is a defining public mark for Malti. This endearing title was first used to caption a selfie on her social media account, describing a warm, much-friendlier relationship gradually developed during her brother’s time with CSK. This indirect but important link to one of India’s major cricketing icons sets Malti up with an immediate, high-profile identity and a massive pre-existing fanbase as she enters Bigg Boss.



The onus is now on Malti to transcend that cricket-celebrity label and establish herself as a power player in her own right within the house, maneuvering through the complex mesh of relationships and chores that define the reality show.

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 12:02 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

QUICK LINKS