Melania OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Donald Trump’s Wife’s Documentary Exploring Her Life Beyond Politics

The documentary film Melania, which people have been waiting to see and discussing, is now moving from theaters to digital streaming platforms.

The film shows First Lady Melania Trump’s private life during the 20 days before the 2025 presidential inauguration, which provides viewers with a rare chance to see her White House return experience.

The project, which Brett Ratner directed, has established its digital presence after its global theatrical premiere, which took place in late January 2026, enabling worldwide viewers to observe the behind-the-scenes work and family interactions and public appearances of one of modern history’s most mysterious individuals.

Prime Video Streaming Details

The documentary will begin streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from March 9, 2026. The film will have its first OTT release more than one month after its initial theatrical showing, which occurred in over 1500 theaters throughout the United States.

Amazon MGM Studios spent more than $40 million to purchase distribution rights for the documentary, which became one of the highest-priced documentary acquisitions in industry history.

Subscribers will be able to stream the 104-minute film in high definition as part of their standard membership, which provides an accessible platform for those who missed the limited cinema screenings or wish to revisit the First Lady’s self-produced narrative from the comfort of home.

Exclusive Documentary Content and Facts

Online viewers will watch a collection of statful facts and personal moments that Melania herself selected because she worked as a producer to show her authentic life experiences.

The footage shows her detailed fashion designer meetings with Hervé Pierre and her emotional responses to her mother’s death anniversary and her spontaneous moments with President Donald Trump.

The film shows her first reaction to dealing with public life demands, which she expresses in the trailer when she speaks directly to the camera on Inauguration Day and says, “Here we go again.”

The streaming release of the project, which received mixed reviews, will show viewers the unadulterated portrayal of “glamour” and operational challenges that accompany the Trump family’s return to public life.

