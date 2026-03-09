Melania OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Donald Trump’s Wife’s Documentary Exploring Her Life Beyond Politics

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora crude oil putin Beverly Hills 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora crude oil putin Beverly Hills 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora crude oil putin Beverly Hills 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora crude oil putin Beverly Hills
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora crude oil putin Beverly Hills 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora crude oil putin Beverly Hills 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora crude oil putin Beverly Hills 9-year-old girl Hathras case hardik pandya Dubai Animal Rescue CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 Anurag Dobhal is Vallabh Maheshwari dead Congress Assembly ticket row Ali Larijani Bahrain refinery attack Coach Sahab Smile Looks Great donald trump malaika arora crude oil putin Beverly Hills
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Melania OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Donald Trump’s Wife’s Documentary Exploring Her Life Beyond Politics

Melania OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Donald Trump’s Wife’s Documentary Exploring Her Life Beyond Politics

The documentary Melania follows Melania Trump during the 20 days before 2025 U.S. Presidential Inauguration. Directed by Brett Ratner, the film premiered in theaters in January 2026 and streams on Amazon Prime Video from March 9, offering rare behind-the-scenes moments of her return to the White House.

Melania OTT Release
Melania OTT Release

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 9, 2026 14:43:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Melania OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Donald Trump’s Wife’s Documentary Exploring Her Life Beyond Politics

The documentary film Melania, which people have been waiting to see and discussing, is now moving from theaters to digital streaming platforms.

The film shows First Lady Melania Trump’s private life during the 20 days before the 2025 presidential inauguration, which provides viewers with a rare chance to see her White House return experience.

The project, which Brett Ratner directed, has established its digital presence after its global theatrical premiere, which took place in late January 2026, enabling worldwide viewers to observe the behind-the-scenes work and family interactions and public appearances of one of modern history’s most mysterious individuals.

You Might Be Interested In

Prime Video Streaming Details

The documentary will begin streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from March 9, 2026. The film will have its first OTT release more than one month after its initial theatrical showing, which occurred in over 1500 theaters throughout the United States.

Amazon MGM Studios spent more than $40 million to purchase distribution rights for the documentary, which became one of the highest-priced documentary acquisitions in industry history.

Subscribers will be able to stream the 104-minute film in high definition as part of their standard membership, which provides an accessible platform for those who missed the limited cinema screenings or wish to revisit the First Lady’s self-produced narrative from the comfort of home.

Exclusive Documentary Content and Facts

Online viewers will watch a collection of statful facts and personal moments that Melania herself selected because she worked as a producer to show her authentic life experiences.

The footage shows her detailed fashion designer meetings with Hervé Pierre and her emotional responses to her mother’s death anniversary and her spontaneous moments with President Donald Trump.

The film shows her first reaction to dealing with public life demands, which she expresses in the trailer when she speaks directly to the camera on Inauguration Day and says, “Here we go again.”

The streaming release of the project, which received mixed reviews, will show viewers the unadulterated portrayal of “glamour” and operational challenges that accompany the Trump family’s return to public life.

Also Read: Bhartha Mahasayulaku Vignyapthi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Comedy Drama After Its Theatrical Run

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 2:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Amazon Prime Video releaseMelania documentaryMelania OTT releaseMelania Trump documentary

RELATED News

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Vignyapthi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Comedy Drama After Its Theatrical Run

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal’s Wife Ritika Chauhan Finally Reacts After Rider Allegedly Attempts Suicide During Instagram LIVE, She Said…

Alpha Gets A New Release Date: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh’s Action Thriller Delayed , What Surprise Awaits Fans?

‘Hypocrisy Much’: Daisy Shah Trolled Over Anti-Firecracker Remark During Iftaari Prep, Her Reply Ignites Massive Controversy

Nita Ambani Dances With Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan To Salman Khan’s Iconic Song; Viral Video Leaves Fans Stunned

LATEST NEWS

What Is Force Majeure? Why Bahrain’s Oil Giant Bapco Declares This Clause After Tehran Strikes Hit Key Gulf Refinery Amid Iran-US-Israel War

How Long Will The Iran, US-Israel War Last? What Israeli Military Planning And US Signals Reveal About The Possible Timeline Of Middle East War

Melania OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Donald Trump’s Wife’s Documentary Exploring Her Life Beyond Politics

Hathras Horror: Two Boys Aged 10 and 12 Rape 9-Year-Old Class 4 Girl After Luring With Promise of Berries, Victim Later Informed Family

“Zero Civic Sense” : Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Face Backlash for Lying on Podium After T20 World Cup 2026 Final

2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift Revealed: Updated Exterior, Premium Interior, And New Colour Options—Check All Details And Price

Dubai Agony Deepens: Pet Dogs Left To Die, Cats Abandoned In Boxes As Expats Flee To Escape Iranian Strikes

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam Analysis 2026: Students Say Paper Moderate, Section D Tough

Oppo Watch X3 All-Set To Launch: Round Dail, 32GB Storage, And IP68 & IP69 Certification-Check All Features And Specification

Daylight Saving Time 2026: Did We Lose An Hour Last Night? Clocks Jumped From 2 AM To 3 AM

Melania OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Donald Trump’s Wife’s Documentary Exploring Her Life Beyond Politics

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Melania OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Donald Trump’s Wife’s Documentary Exploring Her Life Beyond Politics

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Melania OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Donald Trump’s Wife’s Documentary Exploring Her Life Beyond Politics
Melania OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Donald Trump’s Wife’s Documentary Exploring Her Life Beyond Politics
Melania OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Donald Trump’s Wife’s Documentary Exploring Her Life Beyond Politics
Melania OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Donald Trump’s Wife’s Documentary Exploring Her Life Beyond Politics

QUICK LINKS