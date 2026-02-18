Mercy OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Chris Pratt’s Gripping New Sci-Fi Thriller Online, Details Inside

Mercy, the high-stakes sci-fi thriller that features Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson, now exists in digital format after its IMAX theatrical run.

The film, which began its theatrical run on January 23, 2026, has entered its period of post-theatrical exhibition. The story follows Detective Chris Raven in a dystopian near-future setting as he tries to prove his innocence in his wife’s murder during a challenging 90-minute time frame.

Raven faces execution because an advanced AI judge, which he had supported in the past, now operates as the legal system’s main judicial authority. Home viewing options for this time-sensitive drama are what audiences now want to see after the theatrical window has started to decrease.

Digital Premiere and Streaming Strategy

The present movement within the industry shows that Mercy has started its digital storefront launch. The film became accessible for Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) on February 16, 2026, which enables viewers to rent or buy the film through services such as Prime Video and Fandango.

Amazon MGM Studios follows this home release strategy for its productions, which received mixed reviews from critics. The studio plans to sell the film one month after its theatrical release in order to attract sci-fi fans who did not see the movie during its theater run.

Prime Video Subscription Timeline

The Mercy project will advance to its next major milestone after its current paid digital period ends and it becomes available for subscription-based streaming through OTT platforms.

The project will stream exclusively on Prime Video because it exists as an original production from Amazon MGM Studios. The studio’s “theatrical-first” releases demonstrate a release pattern that lasts between 45 and 60 days based on their historical data.

The film will enter the Prime Video library as a free addition for subscribers in early April 2026, when the film finishes its worldwide distribution.

