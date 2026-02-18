Mercy OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Chris Pratt’s Gripping New Sci-Fi Thriller Online, Details Inside

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Asian markets update Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation bangladesh Asian markets update Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation bangladesh Asian markets update Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation bangladesh Asian markets update Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Asian markets update Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation bangladesh Asian markets update Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation bangladesh Asian markets update Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation bangladesh Asian markets update Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei DownDetector Nancy Guthrie latest celebrity news england Bangladesh Prime Minister e VITARA emmanuel macron Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mercy OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Chris Pratt’s Gripping New Sci-Fi Thriller Online, Details Inside

Mercy OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Chris Pratt’s Gripping New Sci-Fi Thriller Online, Details Inside

Mercy, starring Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson, is now available digitally after its IMAX run. Detective Chris Raven races against time to prove his innocence in a near-future dystopia. Available on PVOD from February 16, 2026, it will stream exclusively on Prime Video by April 2026.

Mercy OTT Release
Mercy OTT Release

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 18, 2026 08:28:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mercy OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Chris Pratt’s Gripping New Sci-Fi Thriller Online, Details Inside

Mercy, the high-stakes sci-fi thriller that features Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson, now exists in digital format after its IMAX theatrical run.

The film, which began its theatrical run on January 23, 2026, has entered its period of post-theatrical exhibition. The story follows Detective Chris Raven in a dystopian near-future setting as he tries to prove his innocence in his wife’s murder during a challenging 90-minute time frame.

Raven faces execution because an advanced AI judge, which he had supported in the past, now operates as the legal system’s main judicial authority. Home viewing options for this time-sensitive drama are what audiences now want to see after the theatrical window has started to decrease.

You Might Be Interested In

Digital Premiere and Streaming Strategy

The present movement within the industry shows that Mercy has started its digital storefront launch. The film became accessible for Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) on February 16, 2026, which enables viewers to rent or buy the film through services such as Prime Video and Fandango.

Amazon MGM Studios follows this home release strategy for its productions, which received mixed reviews from critics. The studio plans to sell the film one month after its theatrical release in order to attract sci-fi fans who did not see the movie during its theater run.

Prime Video Subscription Timeline

The Mercy project will advance to its next major milestone after its current paid digital period ends and it becomes available for subscription-based streaming through OTT platforms.

The project will stream exclusively on Prime Video because it exists as an original production from Amazon MGM Studios. The studio’s “theatrical-first” releases demonstrate a release pattern that lasts between 45 and 60 days based on their historical data.

The film will enter the Prime Video library as a free addition for subscribers in early April 2026, when the film finishes its worldwide distribution.

Also Read: Kerala Story 2 Trailer OUT: Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha Battle Terrifying Survival In A Gripping Horror Drama

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 8:28 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chris Pratthome-hero-pos-10Mercy movieMercy OTT releaseRebecca Ferguson

RELATED News

How Did Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Die? Sunil Malhotra, Ex-Captain Of Merchant Navy Was Unwell For Months

Salim Khan Latest Official Health Update: Salman Khan’s Father Is Stable But Under Close Observation After Getting Admitted In ICU

Rajpal Yadav ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case: Actor Walks Out Of Tihar Jail On Interim Bail 12 Days After Surrender, Says, ‘Mujhpe Koi Bhi Aarop Hai Toh…’

Who Is Helen? Know All About ‘Piya Tu Ab To Ajaa’ Girl; Wife Of Salim Khan Who Started Her Career At 13

Celina Jaitly’s Brother Held In Abu Dhabi: Delhi HC Ticks Clock, Centre Must Act Fast, Gives A Deadline For Consular Access

LATEST NEWS

UEFA Champions League 2026: Vinicius Junior Accuses Gianluca Prestianni of Racial Abuse as Real Madrid Beats Benfica by 1-0

Stocks to Watch Today: Eternal, Bosch, Dilip Buildcon, Bharti Airtel, Stylam Industries, BHEL, Dabur, Nirlon, Easy Trip Planners, Hexaware, NDL Ventures, Yatra Online In Focus On February 18

Why The ‘19 Minute 34 Second’ Viral MMS Clip Link Sparked A Surge In Searches Despite Police Warning — The Reason Will Surprise You

Mercy OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Chris Pratt’s Gripping New Sci-Fi Thriller Online, Details Inside

What Will the Indian Stock Market Look Like Today? Gift Nifty Signals a Cautious Opening for Sensex and Nifty; Here Are the Key Global Triggers to Watch

Weather Today: Light Rain Sparks Fresh Cold Spell In Delhi; Check IMD’s Latest Update

Is Big US-Iran War Coming? Donald Trump Deploys Over 50 F-16, F-22, F-35 Fighter Jets Near Iran In Just 24 Hours, Unleashes Massive Air Armada

Is YouTube Down? Downdetector Flags Massive Outage In India, US, Google Responds – Here’s How To Fix ‘Something Went Wrong’ Error During The Outage

“Two Great Nations Choosing Each Other on Land, at Sea and in the Sky”: Emmanuel Macron Hails India-France Defence Ties, Calls Paris ‘Partner of Make in India’

AI Summit 2026: Delhi May See Massive Traffic Chaos on February 18; Central and South Zones Worst Hit — Check Advisory, Affected Roads, Alternate Routes

Mercy OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Chris Pratt’s Gripping New Sci-Fi Thriller Online, Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mercy OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Chris Pratt’s Gripping New Sci-Fi Thriller Online, Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mercy OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Chris Pratt’s Gripping New Sci-Fi Thriller Online, Details Inside
Mercy OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Chris Pratt’s Gripping New Sci-Fi Thriller Online, Details Inside
Mercy OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Chris Pratt’s Gripping New Sci-Fi Thriller Online, Details Inside
Mercy OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Chris Pratt’s Gripping New Sci-Fi Thriller Online, Details Inside

QUICK LINKS