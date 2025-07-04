‘Metro… In Dino’ Movie Review: A Gentle Heartbeat In The Urban Jungle Of Love

After 18 years, Anurag Basu’s film “Metro… In Dino” finally made its theatrical debut on July 4, 2025. This movie stars Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, and other actors in key parts.

The focus is once again on the innocent sweetness of a man-woman interaction, as in Anurag’s previous works. It is an homage to KK and Irrfan. Moreover, it includes a cameo from Imtiaz Ali, another director who has been able to capture the glitz, complexity, and excruciating pain of contemporary relationships. A Bollywood love tale written with such heart, maturity, intensity, intimacy, and nuance is not something we witness very often.

The text and the storyline

Four couples—Shruti and Akash, Kajol and Monty, Chumki and Parth, and Shibani and Parimal—are at the center of it. Kolkata, Delhi, and Bangalore are crucial to the plotlines of all these stories because they are interconnected and set against these cities. The film opens with a complex scene that introduces each character and uses musical language to break the fourth wall. Definitely a true-blue musical! In her self-introduction, Kajol, for example, sings, “Jab life ki ho jaati hai batti gul, postings mere social media mein ho jaati utni hi colourful”. Indeed, the script is amplified by Pritam’s enchanted tunes.

Music

In contrast to Life in A Metro, which included him, Fahruk Mahfuz Anam (James), and Suhail Kaul as part of the Metro Band, Metro In Dino has him in addition to newcomers Papon and Raghav Chaitanya. Not to mention that the trio does show up on screen to sing the songs as the situations unfold. What a sentimental journey! One of the film’s greatest attractions is still Pritam’s songs. It is quite delightful to see the pre-interval block that captures the plummeting action as the musical trio lends tunes to the characters’ heartaches; it nearly makes you feel as though you are at a live performance.

This spiritual follow-up to Life… In A Metro (2007) is fundamentally chaotic, melodic, and intensely human, much like the contemporary love it honors. Although it’s not flawless all the time, it’s genuine and full of life. If you’re prepared to give in to Basu’s vision, you’ll leave with a heart full of music and a fresh perspective on the various forms and opportunities of love.

