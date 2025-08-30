LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mortal Kombat II Movie Has A New Release Date As Warner Bros Shakes Up Schedule, Check Details Here!

Mortal Kombat II Movie Has A New Release Date As Warner Bros Shakes Up Schedule, Check Details Here!

Mortal Kombat 2 has been delayed to May 15, 2026, moving out of its October slot despite huge trailer buzz. Warner Bros. and New Line aim for a bigger box office in summer after Final Destination: Bloodlines’ success. The sequel introduces Karl Urban as Johnny Cage alongside a returning cast.

Mortal Kombat II Movie Has Been Delayed (Pic Credit: GoodFon)
Mortal Kombat II Movie Has Been Delayed (Pic Credit: GoodFon)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 30, 2025 07:56:52 IST

Warner Bros. and New Line have bumped Mortal Kombat II to May 15, 2026, so scratch any plans for fatalities this October.

As per Deadline, Mortal Kombat II has a new release date. It might be a weird movie, especially after that red-band trailer dropped and absolutely crushed it with 107 million views worldwide.

Mortal Kombat II movie delayed

But, yes, they’re clearly thinking the sequel will score bigger if it lands in mid-May instead of getting lost in the fall shuffle. October’s just packed . There’s that Springsteen movie with Jeremy Allen White, Paramount’s Regretting You, and Halloween weekend is usually a graveyard for ticket sales. 

For the uninitiated, Warner Bros. and New Line had a monster hit this past May with Final Destination: Bloodlines. That thing opened to a franchise-best $51.6 million and raked in over $300 million globally.

They’re probably hoping lightning strikes twice. As for the Mortal Kombat franchise as a whole, it’s already pulled in over $250 million worldwide.


What happened to the cast? 

Test screenings? Heard those have gone over well. This sequel’s got Karl Urban stepping in as Johnny Cage, with a stacked cast: Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, plus Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano (Raiden), Joe Taslim (Bi-Han), and Hiroyuki Sanada (Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion). Whole crew’s back to throw down.

Now, Mortal Kombat 2’s new opening weekend pits it against Amazon MGM’s Is God Is and whatever Neon’s got cooking. The screenplay’s by Jeremy Slater, based on the classic Ed Boon and John Tobias game. Producers? Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh, and Simon McQuoid. Executive producers include Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Jeremy Slater, and Lawrence Kasanoff.

So what’s happening in this one? Basically, the fan-favorite champions now with Johnny Cage in the mix are facing off in a brutal, all-or-nothing fight to stop Shao Kahn and save Earthrealm. 

Karl Urban, Mortal Kombat II, Simon McQuoid

