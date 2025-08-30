Mortal Kombat II Movie Has A New Release Date As Warner Bros Shakes Up Schedule, Check Details Here!

Warner Bros. and New Line have bumped Mortal Kombat II to May 15, 2026, so scratch any plans for fatalities this October.

As per Deadline, Mortal Kombat II has a new release date. It might be a weird movie, especially after that red-band trailer dropped and absolutely crushed it with 107 million views worldwide.

Mortal Kombat II movie delayed

But, yes, they’re clearly thinking the sequel will score bigger if it lands in mid-May instead of getting lost in the fall shuffle. October’s just packed . There’s that Springsteen movie with Jeremy Allen White, Paramount’s Regretting You, and Halloween weekend is usually a graveyard for ticket sales.

For the uninitiated, Warner Bros. and New Line had a monster hit this past May with Final Destination: Bloodlines. That thing opened to a franchise-best $51.6 million and raked in over $300 million globally.

They’re probably hoping lightning strikes twice. As for the Mortal Kombat franchise as a whole, it’s already pulled in over $250 million worldwide.

Mortal Kombat II delayed to May of 2025. Moving to a major movie month… good sign? https://t.co/eYpBkYsxd0 — Phase Hero (@PhaseHero) August 30, 2025

Recently Delayed Movies as of (8/29/2026)

‘The Cat in the Hat’ 2/27/2026 —> 11/6/2026

‘Mortal Kombat II’ 10/24/2025 —> 5/15/2026

‘PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie’ 7/31/2026 —> 8/24/2026 What movies are next to be delayed? — 🍿Alexander Gutierrez 🎥 ST5 Era 🚲 (@7_MovieAlex_7) August 30, 2025





What happened to the cast?

Test screenings? Heard those have gone over well. This sequel’s got Karl Urban stepping in as Johnny Cage, with a stacked cast: Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, plus Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano (Raiden), Joe Taslim (Bi-Han), and Hiroyuki Sanada (Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion). Whole crew’s back to throw down.

Now, Mortal Kombat 2’s new opening weekend pits it against Amazon MGM’s Is God Is and whatever Neon’s got cooking. The screenplay’s by Jeremy Slater, based on the classic Ed Boon and John Tobias game. Producers? Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh, and Simon McQuoid. Executive producers include Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Jeremy Slater, and Lawrence Kasanoff.

So what’s happening in this one? Basically, the fan-favorite champions now with Johnny Cage in the mix are facing off in a brutal, all-or-nothing fight to stop Shao Kahn and save Earthrealm.

