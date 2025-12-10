LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Neelam Kothari Slams Etihad: 9-Hour Delay, Mid-Air Fainting After Meal and Zero Crew Support; An Absolute Nightmare

Neelam Kothari Slams Etihad: 9-Hour Delay, Mid-Air Fainting After Meal and Zero Crew Support; An Absolute Nightmare

Neelam Kothari’s Toronto to Mumbai flight turned terrifying after a nine-hour delay and mid-air fainting spell. With no crew support and Etihad’s bland response, her ordeal has sparked outrage and safety concerns online.

Neelam Kothari Slams Etihad (Pic: 'X')
Neelam Kothari Slams Etihad (Pic: 'X')

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 10, 2025 11:47:36 IST

Neelam Kothari Slams Etihad: 9-Hour Delay, Mid-Air Fainting After Meal and Zero Crew Support; An Absolute Nightmare

Actress Neelam Kothari went through a really dreadful experience on her recent flight from Toronto to Mumbai, which she could hardly believe happened to her. What didn’t turn out to be anything more than a routine journey turned into a nightmare when the plane was grounded for an unbelievable nine hours. Neelam fainted soon after getting her meal, and the situation lost control, transforming the flight into one full of panic.

To her fright, Neelam on X (formerly Twitter) described to her followers that Etihad Airways displayed very “mid-air neglect” in a very alarming way. Although a passenger sitting next to her quickly went to help her, the crew of the airline did not give her any further assistance or reassurance, thus leaving her feeling unprotected and terrified. The apathy in the sky turned an already very sinister health scare into an immensely surprising one and revealed the haunting truth of what happens when help doesn’t come at 35,000 feet and you are in distress.

How The Etihad Airways Reacted 

Etihad Airways replied on X, “Hi Neelam. Sorry to hear about that! Please get in touch with us via DM to look into this for you and assist accordingly. Thanks! Rose.”

However, the airline’s brief and generic response has only intensified the conversation online, with many users calling it insufficient for such a serious in-flight medical scare. Passengers and followers are urging Etihad to provide a clearer explanation, investigate the crew’s conduct, and ensure stricter safety protocols so no traveller faces such neglect again.

Neelam Kothari Slams Etihad: 9-Hour Delay, Mid-Air Fainting After Meal and Zero Crew Support; An Absolute Nightmare

Did You Know Who Is Neelam Kothari?

Neelam Kothari is a well-known figure in the Bollywood film industry. If you have seen the Bollywood films of the 1980s and 1990s, then you know the answer, she was the quiet one with a smile that could steal the scene, and she had a part in movies like Love 86, Khudgarz, and the ever-iconic Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Neelam, who has been very popular with the audience in more than 30 films, graciously left the big screen and stepped right into the spotlight of her high-end jewellery business, Neelam Jewels. But the thing is, a true star can’t be hidden for long. She made a glamorous comeback in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and even had a guest appearance in Made in Heaven to remind everyone that she is still the queen of Bollywood.

(With Inputs From ‘X’)

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 11:47 AM IST
Neelam Kothari Slams Etihad: 9-Hour Delay, Mid-Air Fainting After Meal and Zero Crew Support; An Absolute Nightmare

QUICK LINKS