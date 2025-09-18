Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate Dr Ramakanta Panda's wildlife photography exhibition at Bikaner House

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate ‘Heartbeats-Wildlife, Our Shared Future’, a photography exhibition by renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. Ramakanta Panda, at Bikaner House in New Delhi on September 27.

The exhibition, which runs from September 27 to 30, will showcase more than 200 photographs, all centred around the theme of wildlife conservation, captured by Dr. Panda, Chairman of the Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai.

Known globally as one of the top cardiac surgeons, Dr Panda has combined his medical career with a passion for wildlife photography, aiming to raise awareness about conservation efforts, the release stated.

His exhibition promises to take visitors on an evocative journey through the natural world, shedding light on the urgent need for wildlife preservation, it added.

“For me, each photograph is a poignant reminder of the delicate balance between humans and the animal kingdom, highlighting the responsibility we bear for the planet’s future. The proceeds from the sale of photographs at the exhibition will go towards wildlife conservation efforts,” Dr. Panda said. (ANI)

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghal will also attend the event, the release stated.

BCCI’s Rajeev Shukla and former Union Minister Dinesh Trivedi will also be present at the inauguration. (ANI)

