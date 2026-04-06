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Home > Entertainment News > Paresh Rawal Wants To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Again: ‘Main Hota Ismein Toh Maza Aata’

Paresh Rawal Wants To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Again: ‘Main Hota Ismein Toh Maza Aata’

Paresh Rawal took on the role of NSA Govind Bhardwaj in Uri: The Surgical Strike. His his character was inspired by Ajit Doval. In Dhurandhar, the character Ajay Sanyal, played by R Madhavan has been loosely based on Doval.

Paresh Rawal Wants To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Again: ‘Main Hota Ismein Toh Maza Aata’

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: April 6, 2026 16:59:27 IST

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Paresh Rawal Wants To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Again: ‘Main Hota Ismein Toh Maza Aata’

Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar has been hitting milestones with the recent one being 14 wins at the Screen Awards 2026. Amid the popularity of the Ranveer Singh’s spy-thriller, Bollywood veteran Paresh Rawal said how he wished to be part of the Dhurandhar franchise. The actor was part of Aditya’s another action drama, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

What Did Paresh Rawal Say

Speaking to PTI, Paresh Rawal said, “Dekhi, Dhurandhar 1 and 2 dekhi, part 1 do baar dekhi, dusri ek baar dekhi, vapas dekhne jaana hai. Mujhe hona chahiye tha ismein (I have watched both parts, watched part 1 twice and part 2 once, and I want to watch it again. I should have been a part of the film).”

The actor took on the role of NSA Govind Bhardwaj in Uri and his character was inspired by Ajit Doval. In Dhurandhar, the character Ajay Sanyal, played by R Madhavan has been loosely based on Doval. Paresh Rawal mentioned that it is not just a film but a saga. He noted, “I liked Dhurandhar a lot; it’s not just a film but a saga. For the first time, I felt I should have been part of it. Zindagi main pehli baar mujhe laga main hota ismein toh maza aata (For the first time in my life, I felt that it would have been fun if I had been in it).”

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About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

After 18 days of successful run, the Ranveer Singh starrer pushed its worldwide earnings past the Rs 1,600 crore mark. Its domestic net collection, on the other hand, crossed the Rs 1,000 crore milestone. With this, the movie has been the fastest to reach the feat, second only to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (2024), according to Sacnilk. The Dhurandhar sequal has also surpassed the record previously made by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, which collected Rs 1,030.40 crore (net) in a month.

The two-installment spy thriller featuring Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy. He infiltrates the gangs of Lyari in Pakistan and is on a mission to dismantle the terror network threatening India. The films also star Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Sanjay Dutt in important roles.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher Calls Himself A ‘Newcomer’ as He Poses with Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh, Chhaava Vicky Kaushal | Photo

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Paresh Rawal Wants To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Again: ‘Main Hota Ismein Toh Maza Aata’

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Paresh Rawal Wants To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Again: ‘Main Hota Ismein Toh Maza Aata’

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Paresh Rawal Wants To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Again: ‘Main Hota Ismein Toh Maza Aata’
Paresh Rawal Wants To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Again: ‘Main Hota Ismein Toh Maza Aata’
Paresh Rawal Wants To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Again: ‘Main Hota Ismein Toh Maza Aata’
Paresh Rawal Wants To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Again: ‘Main Hota Ismein Toh Maza Aata’

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