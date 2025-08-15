LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Pavithra Menon Slams Janhvi Kapoor's Casting, Are Bollywood Actresses Taking Over South Films?

Pavithra Menon Slams Janhvi Kapoor’s Casting, Are Bollywood Actresses Taking Over South Films?

Janhvi Kapoor's role in Param Sundari is a hot topic after Pavithra Menon slammed her casting in her Instagram reel. Menon questioned why regional actresses are not being casted? Is this favouritism and beauty biases? Here are your answers!

Pavithra Menon Slams Janhvi Kapoor’s Casting
Pavithra Menon Slams Janhvi Kapoor’s Casting

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 15, 2025 17:46:00 IST

Controversies erupted over Janhvi Kapoor’s casting in Param Sundari  led to questioning such casting by Malayali actress Pavithra Menon via an Instagram post with the caption, “Why try this hard?” But the video was taken down by Instagram and Menon again re-posted the video. The ensuing debate quickly developed into an examination of why Bollywood actresses such as Janhvi are now being cast for increasing roles in the South Indian film industry. What is the issue in casting a proper Malayali actress?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by PAVITHRA MENON (@pavithramenon)

Cinema Beauty Standards: Skin Color and Voluptuous Figures

A casting mold in South Indian cinema has conformed to controversial beauty parameters, which are known to uphold fair skin and curvy figures. With powers being entertained in the commercial cinema for the celebrated fair skin, voluptuous figure of Janhvi Kapoor goes hand in hand with the particular commercial aesthetics.

Pavithra Menon’s criticism subtly pointed this out in questioning whether casting Bollywood actresses serves any purpose when it could actually be localised talent who actually represent regional diversity. Curvy figures have accorded acceptance to popular actresses like Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan, but the fair-skinned Bollywood stars often overshadow the dark-skinned and not-so-conventionally glamorous South Indian actresses.

Fan Following and Market Appeal

The Bollywood actresses are often blessed with huge fan bases pan-India, which tremendously helps in securing the commercial prospects of any film in question. Janhvi Kapoor proceeds to be the daughter of Sridevi, an icon in both Bollywood and South cinema.

The presence of such actors in South cinema would definitely lend greater audience reach in particular in the Hindi-speaking market. This act is further propelled by social media, whereby actresses like Janhvi use millions of followers to build traction for their respective films. The South filmmakers harnesses the star power to garner audiences far and wide and then pile up on box-office revenues.

Fitness as a Casting Factor

Fitness has emerged as a deciding factor in Indian cinema, an actress is supposed to fit modern parameters of beauty and maintain a lean and agile body. Janhvi Kapoor represents such an image; while, like other actresses, she is very rigorous regarding keeping fit while following training in strength and Pilates exercises.

So, fitness is playing to some extent an important part in South cinema where great energy with dance and action seems almost required, integrating performers fit enough to pull off complex choreography with charisma in terms of screen. 

The casting of Bollywood actresses like Janhvi Kapoor in South Indian cinema reflects a strategic blend of commercial and aesthetic motives. But it also raises a debate over actual regional representation. Is this the future of South Cinema?

Tags: Bollywood janhvi kapoor param sundari

Pavithra Menon Slams Janhvi Kapoor’s Casting, Are Bollywood Actresses Taking Over South Films?

