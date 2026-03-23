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Home > Entertainment News > Project Hail Mary Takes Box Office By Storm, Ryan Gosling Starrer Earns $141M Worldwide In Opening Weekend, Earns $80M+ On US Debut

Project Hail Mary Takes Box Office By Storm, Ryan Gosling Starrer Earns $141M Worldwide In Opening Weekend, Earns $80M+ On US Debut

Project Hail Mary has become a major box office hit, delivering the biggest opening of 2026 and boosting theatrical releases.

Project Hail Mary Box Office Success (Image: X)
Project Hail Mary Box Office Success (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 23, 2026 02:19:18 IST

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Project Hail Mary Takes Box Office By Storm, Ryan Gosling Starrer Earns $141M Worldwide In Opening Weekend, Earns $80M+ On US Debut

A huge success at the box office, sci-fi film Project Hail Mary is breaking records for both its initial performance and the success rate of Amazon MGM Studios. It stars Ryan Gosling, and has far surpassed all expectations for box office revenues as well as helped to create a resurgence of theatrical releases. 

With estimates of approximately $80.5 million to $80.6 million, according to BoxOffice Mojo, being earned during its first weekend in North American theaters, Project Hail Mary is the highest-grossing debut for 2026 thus far. Add in its international income of about $60,400,000 that brings its total opening weekend earnings to nearly $141,000,000 worldwide.

Project Hail Mary Studio Milestone

This indicates that the movie, which is likely the first installment of three planned installments, blasts off with a hefty opening for non-franchise feature films in the current era. This is especially noteworthy when viewed in light of the difficulties some original films experience as opposed to franchise extensions when they are released in the same timeframe as a franchise film. Reports say that, apart from being the highest-grossing debut to date from Amazon MGM Studios, it has become the fastest-growing film company within the past few years and could help establish it as a viable competitor in terms of theatrical distribution to major studio entities.

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Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film adaptation of Andy Weir’s best-selling novel follows Ryland Grace who is a teacher in an empty spaceship who must find a way to rescue humanity from an impending cosmic disaster. 

Project Hail Mary Audience Response

As per reports, strong audience response has been a significant part of Project Hail Mary’s opening success with estimations showing that 83% of all audience members would endorse the film to other potential viewers, meaning good word of mouth and likely continuing momentum.

Premium formats like IMAX have also been a significant revenue contributor to its opening weekend grossing performance.

Project Hail Mary Future Outlook

Overall Domestic revenue growth of cinemas has increased prominently compared to previous year performance, with Project Hail Mary being an example.

Reports say that with a production cost being around 200 million dollars; it will take considerable time before the film achieves profitability; however, given its successful weekend there is a likelihood of robust theatrical run if audiences maintain interest.

Also Read: Shiv Thakare Wins The 50: Beats Mr Faisu, Krishna Shroff And Immortal Kaka; Check Prize Money And Final Drama    

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Tags: entertainment newsProject hail maryRyan Gosling

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Project Hail Mary Takes Box Office By Storm, Ryan Gosling Starrer Earns $141M Worldwide In Opening Weekend, Earns $80M+ On US Debut

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Project Hail Mary Takes Box Office By Storm, Ryan Gosling Starrer Earns $141M Worldwide In Opening Weekend, Earns $80M+ On US Debut
Project Hail Mary Takes Box Office By Storm, Ryan Gosling Starrer Earns $141M Worldwide In Opening Weekend, Earns $80M+ On US Debut
Project Hail Mary Takes Box Office By Storm, Ryan Gosling Starrer Earns $141M Worldwide In Opening Weekend, Earns $80M+ On US Debut
Project Hail Mary Takes Box Office By Storm, Ryan Gosling Starrer Earns $141M Worldwide In Opening Weekend, Earns $80M+ On US Debut

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