Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death Reason: What Suddenly Happened On Shooting Set In Talsari? All About Actor’s Tragic Drowning

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death: The Bengali film industry is in mourning following the sudden death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who passed away at the age of 42. The actor reportedly drowned near Talsari, Odisha, while on location for a shoot, sending shockwaves through Tollywood.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death Reason: Tragic Drowning During Shoot

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday, March 29. While the main shoot for the serial Bhole Baba Par Karega had concluded, Rahul stayed behind to film a few additional scenes. It was during this time that he entered the water while on a boat and tragically drowned. He was quickly rescued and rushed to a hospital in Digha, where doctors declared him dead.

The East Midnapore Police confirmed the actor’s death, and a case of unnatural death has been registered. An autopsy is scheduled at Kanthi Subdistrict Hospital to determine the exact cause.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death Reason: Timeline of the Accident

According to co-actor Bhaskar Banerjee, the rest of the crew had left for lunch after the shoot, leaving Rahul on the set to complete some extra shots. During this time, he fell into the sea, prompting a search operation. His body was recovered later in the evening, around 6:20 pm, and transported to the hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Biswas stated that drowning is the preliminary cause, though further investigation is ongoing.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death Reason: Career and Achievements

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee rose to fame with his breakthrough role in the 2008 film Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, starring opposite Priyanka Sarkar, which cemented his position in Bengali cinema. Over the years, he appeared in several films, television shows, and web series, building a strong and diverse body of work. He was also the host of the popular podcast Sahoj Kotha, which helped him connect with audiences beyond the screen.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death Reason: Personal Life

Rahul was married to his Chirodini Tumi Je Amar co-star Priyanka Sarkar. Though the couple separated in 2017, they reconciled in 2023 to co-parent their son, Shohoj. His sudden passing has left his family and fans devastated.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death Reason: Industry Reacts to the Loss

The news of Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s death has deeply affected the Bengali film industry. Colleagues, friends, and fans have taken to social media to express their grief and remember his talent. Tollywood mourns the loss of an actor who made a significant mark in cinema and television at a young age.

ALSO READ: Who Was Rahul Arunoday Banerjee? Popular Bengali Actor Dies At 43 While Filming ‘Bhole Baba Par Karega’