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Home > Entertainment News > Who Was Rahul Arunoday Banerjee? Popular Bengali Actor Dies At 43 While Filming ‘Bhole Baba Par Karega’

Who Was Rahul Arunoday Banerjee? Popular Bengali Actor Dies At 43 While Filming ‘Bhole Baba Par Karega’

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee passed away at 43 after reportedly drowning during a shoot near Digha. Known for his popular TV roles like Desher Mati, his sudden death during filming has shocked the industry and fans alike.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee (Image: X)
Rahul Arunoday Banerjee (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 29, 2026 19:51:22 IST

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Who Was Rahul Arunoday Banerjee? Popular Bengali Actor Dies At 43 While Filming ‘Bhole Baba Par Karega’

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee passed away unexpectedly at 43, shocking the entire industry. He was a staple of the Bengali entertainment community and had built strong relationships with the people that watched him.

Rahul was born on l6 October l983 and started acting when he was very young, performing on stage at the age of three with his father’s theatre group. In the years that followed, he would go on to perform in hundreds of stage productions, as well as in hundreds of feature-length films and television shows.

Who is Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee

Rahul became well-known primarily through his television roles and feature-length films. He played many powerful and emotional characters, who were able to connect with their audiences. His portrayal of Raja in the highly-rated television series Desher Mati made Rahul a household name in the Bengali community.

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Reports indicate that in addition to working on television, he has explored many other avenues of acting through both film and stage performances. Although he has had many years of proficiency in acting, he’ll continue to be engaged with multiple future projects throughout his career as an actor, including the current NDP serial Bhole Baba Par Karega.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee: Unfortunate Accident While Filming

According to initial reports, the accident occurred while Rahul was filming episodes for Bhole Baba Par Karega. They were shooting around Talsari (in Digha) by the beach, where the accident occurred.

Reports state that at one point during production, Rahul entered the water, but unfortunately, he drowned shortly thereafter. Once crew members and technicians became aware of the situation, they quickly assisted in trying to get him out of the water, however he could not be revived. There have been no official causes of death reported yet, but based on all available information, they believe it may have been drowning.

Also Read: ‘Idhar Dekhna… G*nd Fatti?’: Arpit Bala Spits At Fan After Bottle Thrown At Hyderabad Concert, Viral Video Sparks Outrage – Watch   

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Who Was Rahul Arunoday Banerjee? Popular Bengali Actor Dies At 43 While Filming ‘Bhole Baba Par Karega’

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Who Was Rahul Arunoday Banerjee? Popular Bengali Actor Dies At 43 While Filming ‘Bhole Baba Par Karega’

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Who Was Rahul Arunoday Banerjee? Popular Bengali Actor Dies At 43 While Filming ‘Bhole Baba Par Karega’
Who Was Rahul Arunoday Banerjee? Popular Bengali Actor Dies At 43 While Filming ‘Bhole Baba Par Karega’
Who Was Rahul Arunoday Banerjee? Popular Bengali Actor Dies At 43 While Filming ‘Bhole Baba Par Karega’
Who Was Rahul Arunoday Banerjee? Popular Bengali Actor Dies At 43 While Filming ‘Bhole Baba Par Karega’

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