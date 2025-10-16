LIVE TV
Rakhi Sawant, Ex-Husband Adil Khan Durrani Settles Marital Dispute, Divorce Proceedings Soon – Check Details

Rakhi Sawant, Ex-Husband Adil Khan Durrani Settles Marital Dispute, Divorce Proceedings Soon – Check Details

Bombay High Court quashes cross-FIRs between Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani after both amicably settle their matrimonial dispute. The legal closure allows the couple, married in May 2022, to proceed with divorce, ending a long-drawn public legal battle that began in February 2023.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 16, 2025 14:07:07 IST

Rakhi Sawant, Ex-Husband Adil Khan Durrani Settles Marital Dispute, Divorce Proceedings Soon – Check Details

Rakhi Sawant and her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani’s marital wrangle found one more dimension of closure in law when the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, October 15, quashed the cross-FIRs pressed by the former couple, thus granting an official resolution to their long-drawn legal struggle after their matrimonial differences. 

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani were both present in front of the court’s bench to report that they had settled the matter amicably, putting an end to the long-standing legal battle that began in February 2023 with their public separation and respective complaints.

Matrimonial Dispute Settlement: A Judicial Closure

The First Information Report (FIRs) respective of the two parties along with the following chargesheets were quashed by a bench of Hon’ble Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sandesh Patil on the basis of the consent of the parties to settle their dispute, which the Court noted was a matrimonial issue.

From accusations laid against Adil Khan Durrani by Rakhi Sawant regarding criminal intimidation and harassment to Adil Khan Durrani, who has a counter-complaint claiming that Rakhi Sawant defamed him by sharing obscene videos, both opted for quashing of all complaints. This condition is that neither party will make further public statements in relation to this issue anymore.

Divorce Proceedings Imminent: Moving Forward

It is now legally possible for these partners to formally separate after their criminal complaints originating from alleged marital discord have been set down as totally dismissed. Reports indicate that Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani are now ready to initiate divorce proceedings very soon. 

By putting to rest the cross-FIRs, which had hindered their separation, the couple is now free to formally terminate their marriage, which was solemnized in May 2022 under Islamic law.

With this settlement, both parties may put the entire matter behind and embark on a new chapter in their lives that has drawn tremendous media attention since the couple shockingly announced their separation.

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 2:07 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant, Ex-Husband Adil Khan Durrani Settles Marital Dispute, Divorce Proceedings Soon – Check Details

