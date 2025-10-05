Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone Spark Buzz As They Return To Mumbai Together, Share A Warm Airport Hug, Watch!

Recently, Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone hogged limelight by an innocent meet at the Mumbai airport, having come back from Delhi. Known more for their sizzling on-screen chemistry and shared history, the actors walked out of the terminal together into the evening.

While they crossed towards their waiting vehicles, the duo stopped briefly and shared a touching hug – really an endearing parting moment that immediately went viral on fans’ pages. Ranbir was in a brown jacket over a white T-shirt, and Deepika was in graceful white traditional attire; they looked casually dressed while sharing a few final words before going on their separate ways.

Spontaneous Airport Encounter

The evening spotting marked an end to the day filled with viral moments for both the actors. Earlier, upon leaving Mumbai, Ranbir was seen giving a warm hug to Deepika-who had already boarded the electric shuttle-before getting on for a short ride with her to the terminal.







Their double sighting in one single day traveling to the capital and back set off instant gossip on social media. While Ranbir was busy in Delhi for a scheduled event of his lifestyle brand, the reason for Deepika’s trip is still unconfirmed.

Fan Craze and Co-Star Chemistry

Such little scraps of genial conversation had a life of their own among fans as they raved about how the two had once scorched the screens with their scintillating performances in their runaway hits- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. Well, personal lives continue to grow and transform, and right now, Ranbir is married to Alia Bhatt, while Deepika ties a knot with Ranveer Singh.

Their friendship and professionalism continue to enthrall the audience, though. These casual yet spontaneous airport hellos are indicative of the space of easy respect shared by the two and let the audience imagine that their on-screen magic continues to beam down years after their last film together.

