LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag syria business news donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag syria business news donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag syria business news donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag syria business news donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag syria business news donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag syria business news donald trump ICC Women World Cup 2025 FASTag syria business news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone Spark Buzz As They Return To Mumbai Together, Share A Warm Airport Hug, Watch!

Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone Spark Buzz As They Return To Mumbai Together, Share A Warm Airport Hug, Watch!

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were spotted returning from Delhi together, sharing a warm hug at Mumbai airport. Their brief yet heartwarming encounter sent fans into a frenzy, reminding everyone of their timeless chemistry from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone’s Sweet Airport Hug in Mumbai Sparks Viral Buzz (Pc: Instagram)
Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone’s Sweet Airport Hug in Mumbai Sparks Viral Buzz (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 5, 2025 17:37:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone Spark Buzz As They Return To Mumbai Together, Share A Warm Airport Hug, Watch!

Recently, Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone hogged limelight by an innocent meet at the Mumbai airport, having come back from Delhi. Known more for their sizzling on-screen chemistry and shared history, the actors walked out of the terminal together into the evening.

While they crossed towards their waiting vehicles, the duo stopped briefly and shared a touching hug – really an endearing parting moment that immediately went viral on fans’ pages. Ranbir was in a brown jacket over a white T-shirt, and Deepika was in graceful white traditional attire; they looked casually dressed while sharing a few final words before going on their separate ways.

Spontaneous Airport Encounter

The evening spotting marked an end to the day filled with viral moments for both the actors. Earlier, upon leaving Mumbai, Ranbir was seen giving a warm hug to Deepika-who had already boarded the electric shuttle-before getting on for a short ride with her to the terminal.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Their double sighting in one single day traveling to the capital and back set off instant gossip on social media. While Ranbir was busy in Delhi for a scheduled event of his lifestyle brand, the reason for Deepika’s trip is still unconfirmed.

Fan Craze and Co-Star Chemistry

Such little scraps of genial conversation had a life of their own among fans as they raved about how the two had once scorched the screens with their scintillating performances in their runaway hits- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. Well, personal lives continue to grow and transform, and right now, Ranbir is married to Alia Bhatt, while Deepika ties a knot with Ranveer Singh.

Their friendship and professionalism continue to enthrall the audience, though. These casual yet spontaneous airport hellos are indicative of the space of easy respect shared by the two and let the audience imagine that their on-screen magic continues to beam down years after their last film together.

Also Read: Bunny And Naina Reunited: Is The ‘ Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2’ Dream Taking Flight?

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 5:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: deepika padukoneranbir kapoorYeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

RELATED News

Brazilian scammers, raking in millions, used Gisele Bundchen deepfakes on Instagram ads
Robbie Williams Istanbul concert cancelled over safety concerns, singer says
Arbaaz Khan Becomes Father Again After 22 Years, Welcomes First Child With Wife Sshura, Fans Can’t Keep Calm
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Deepak Chahar Appears Amid Sister Malti’s Wildcard Entry Rumors, Watch!
Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced to more than 4 years in prison over prostitution conviction

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Warns Hamas Of ‘Complete Obliteration’ If Gaza Power Is Not Relinquished
New Blood Test Promises To Detect Head & Neck Cancer 10 Years Ahead: A Game Changer
72 Hours Of Work, No Time For Home? Viral Video Sparks Focus On Men’s Mental Health
Emergency System Activated, Air India Flight Lands Safely
Wall St eyes Washington standoff with stocks near records
OPEC+ opts for modest oil output hike as glut fears mount
UK Carrier Strike Group Strengthens Partnership With India Through Exercise Konkan And Port Visits
Flooding Due To Heavy Rains In Nepal Leaves More Than 50 Dead, Details Here
Heavy Downpour Brings Kamareddy To A Standstill: Floodwater Inundates Homes And Roads
Rubio says he hopes hostage deal can be done early this week
Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone Spark Buzz As They Return To Mumbai Together, Share A Warm Airport Hug, Watch!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone Spark Buzz As They Return To Mumbai Together, Share A Warm Airport Hug, Watch!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone Spark Buzz As They Return To Mumbai Together, Share A Warm Airport Hug, Watch!
Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone Spark Buzz As They Return To Mumbai Together, Share A Warm Airport Hug, Watch!
Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone Spark Buzz As They Return To Mumbai Together, Share A Warm Airport Hug, Watch!
Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone Spark Buzz As They Return To Mumbai Together, Share A Warm Airport Hug, Watch!

QUICK LINKS