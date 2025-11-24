LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ranbir Kapoor Faces Backlash for Eating Non-Veg While Claiming Sattvic Diet for Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor faces backlash after a viral video shows him eating non-veg despite claims of following a sattvic diet for Ramayana. Here’s what happened.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 24, 2025 13:44:33 IST

Ranbir Kapoor has faced backlash online following a segment from his Netflix show, Dining with the Kapoors, in which he participates in a feast while eating non-vegetarian foods. Viewers compared his actions to previous reports that stated he cut back on meat and alcohol for his performing in Ramayana.

The Role and the “Sattvic Diet” Report

During promotional events surrounding Ramayana, Ranbir was reported to be on a “sattvic diet”—traditionally a pure, plant-based diet—as part of his preparation for playing the role of Lord Rama. Some press even reported he suspended non-vegetarian food and alcohol.

What Dining with the Kapoors Presented

During a family lunch shown on Dining with the Kapoors, the family enjoyed dishes like fish curry, junglee mutton, and paya. While the camera did not show Ranbir’s plate throughout the entire meal, many fans felt confident that Ranbir ate and enjoyed the non-vegetarian portions of the meal. 

Reaction From the Community

Users on social media accuse the production of Ranbir lying with comments such as “jhoot pe jhoot” (one lie on top of another). Some have suggested that the PR purposes of the statements are to manage his image prior to the Ramayana.

On the other hand, there was at least one voice defending him, saying something like what someone consents to eat shouldn’t be moralistic judgement.

Meaning of the Backlash

The backlash illustrates that audiences are often sceptical of celebrity image-building, especially when it intersects with religious or mythological narratives; this has also led to a larger conversation about authenticity, role prep, and PR in Bollywood.

This article is based on publicly available information and social media reactions. It does not intend to defame any individual. All details should be verified from official statements when available.

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 1:44 PM IST
QUICK LINKS