Home > Entertainment > Sean 'Diddy' Combs Pardon: Donald Trump Weighs In, Music Mogul Makes Strange Jail Transfer Appeal

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Pardon: Donald Trump Weighs In, Music Mogul Makes Strange Jail Transfer Appeal

Sean “Diddy” Combs has requested to serve his 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix, citing drug rehab programs. His legal team highlighted family visitation and rehabilitation benefits. Combs, 55, has already served 14 months and seeks a structured path to reform.

Sean “Diddy” Combs requests FCI Fort Dix for prison term, citing rehab programs and family visitation benefits. Photos: X.
Sean “Diddy” Combs requests FCI Fort Dix for prison term, citing rehab programs and family visitation benefits. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 7, 2025 18:25:22 IST

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Pardon: Donald Trump Weighs In, Music Mogul Makes Strange Jail Transfer Appeal

Sean “Diddy” Combs has requested to serve his 50-month prison sentence at New Jersey’s FCI Fort Dix, citing the low-security facility’s drug treatment and rehabilitation programs as a key reason. Combs’ legal team submitted the formal request on Monday, following his sentencing last Friday on prostitution-related charges.

“In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for RDAP purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs,” wrote Teny Geragos, one of Combs’ attorneys, in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian.

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentence

The Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) is the Bureau of Prisons’ most intensive treatment initiative, offering inmates structured therapy and educational resources.

Combs, 55, has already served 14 months in jail. Accounting for this time, he could potentially complete his sentence and be released in approximately three years.

During his trial at Manhattan federal court, prosecutors revealed that Combs’ “freak off” parties involved drug-fueled sexual activity, including baby-oil orgies.

Is Sean “Diddy” Combs Still Taking Drugs?

In the lead-up to his sentencing, Combs enrolled in several self-improvement programs focused on addressing drug use and violence against women. 

On the eve of his sentencing, Combs also sent a personal letter to Judge Subramanian requesting a “second chance.” In the letter, he highlighted his sobriety as evidence of his efforts to reform, acknowledging that he “got lost in the drugs and the excess” during his years in the spotlight. He admitted that his behavior contributed to harm against former partners, including singer Cassie Ventura, who testified against him.

Will President Donald Trump Pardon Sean “Diddy” Combs?

President Trump was asked about the possibility of pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein. In response, Trump said he receives numerous clemency requests and would need to consult the Justice Department.

“I will speak to the DOJ. I wouldn’t consider it or not consider – I don’t know anything about it,” Trump said in the Oval Office. “I’ll look at it. I have a lot of people who have asked me for pardons. I call him ‘Puff Daddy,’ has asked me for a pardon.”

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 6:25 PM IST
