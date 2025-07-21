Selena Gomez’s Pre-Birthday Celebration: Disco Atmosphere, Strong Connections & a Year of Progress

Selena Gomez won’t turn 33 until July 22, but there’s no reason to delay celebrating as this year has already offered much to honor.

Over the weekend, Selena had a fabulous pre-birthday rooftop celebration in Los Angeles that combined fun and class. Surrounded by close friends, Taylor Swift, Sofia Carson, and her partner Benny Blanco. Selena started off her birthday festivities with glitter, silver balloons, little bit of disco and lots of love.

Selena Gomez revealed in recent post on Instagram that the last year has been “the most beautiful year of my life,” and judging by the photos, that happiness appears to be extending into the coming year too. The celebration wasn’t just about another year to her life—it was about honoring the people and moments that shaped her journey.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco: A True Love Reconnects in Harmony

Earlier this year, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco discreetly spent some time away from each other, allegedly because of work and life stress. However, there was no chaotic turmoil only room, contemplation, and ultimately, a sincere reconciliation.

Their connection, prominently showcased during the celebration, appeared stronger and more solid than before. At times, love requires a pause to flourish.

Taylor Swift, Sofia Carson, and a Glittery Celebration of Progress

Taylor Swift and Sofia Carson added their own glow to the evening, celebrating not just a close friend but a woman who has been the life of TV since a very upung age and is growing up with grace. Selena Gomez’s past year has been defined by intensity and brilliance, from her Emmy-nominated role in Only Murders in the Building to her growing impact in mental health advocacy.

With this pre-birthday celebration, it’s evident: 33 is already glowing.

