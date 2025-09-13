Several Rounds Fired Outside Actress Disha Patani’s Bareilly Residence

Shots were fired outside the residence of Bollywood actress Disha Patani in Civil Lines, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, in the early hours on Friday, September 12, 2025. The assailants are unidentified till now. As per the police, the attack was connected to the alleged insults of Hindu Saints Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj. Two rounds of aerial firing were also heard outside Disha’s Bareilly residence around 4:30 AM according to an India Today report. No one was hurt in this incident. For the unversed, Khushboo Patani, who’s Disha Patani’s sister and a retired Army Major, has criticised spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya. However, in a video shared on Instagram, Khushboo, clarified that she never said a word against Premanandji Maharaj.







Disha Patani’s father files a police complaint

The Malang film’s actress father, Jagdish Patani, has filed a police complaint regarding this incident. SSP Bareilly Anurag Arya says, “Today we got information about shots fired at the residence of retired CO Jagdish Patani (father of actor Disha Patani) by two motorbike-borne assailants. FIR is being registered in the matter. Armed Police personnel have been deployed for security. Five teams have been constituted under SP City and SP Crime for the probe. Strict action will be taken against the accused. I personally met the family and assured them of their safety…” as reported in the ANI with police media cell credited as the source.

Who is behind the attack on Disha Patani’s Bareilly residence

In a purported Facebook post, Virendra Charan and Mahendra Saran has claimed the responsibility for the attack on Disha Patani’s Bareilly home. The post, which is originally in Hindi, translates to, “Jai Shri Ram Ram Ram to all brothers. I, Virendra Charan, Mahendra Saran (Delana). Brothers, today the firing that happened at Khushboo Patani/Disha Patani’s (Bollywood actress) house (Villa No. 40, Civil Lines, Bareilly, UP), we got it done. She insulted our venerable saints (Premanand Ji Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj). She tried to demean our Sanatan Dharma. The insult of our deities will not be tolerated. This was just a trailer. Next time, if she or anyone else shows disrespect towards our religion, then no one in their house will be left alive.”

The post added, “”This message is not just for her, but also for all the artists of the film industry and those associated with them. Whoever in the future commits such an insulting act against our religion and saints should be ready to face the consequences.” It further read, “To protect our religion, we are ready to go to any extent. We will never back down. For us, our religion and society are one and protecting them is our first duty.”

