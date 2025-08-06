LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sharon Stone Revisits Controversial Basic Instinct Scene: Fame, Fallout, and Feminine Power

Sharon Stone Revisits Controversial Basic Instinct Scene: Fame, Fallout, and Feminine Power

Sharon Stone reflects on the lasting impact of her iconic Basic Instinct scene, revealing the emotional cost, public judgment, and personal fallout. Despite the controversy, she chose to own the moment not out of regret, but to reclaim her power and rewrite her own narrative.

Stone opened up about that infamous scene in Basic Instinct  the leg-crossing moment
Stone opened up about that infamous scene in Basic Instinct  the leg-crossing moment

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 6, 2025 15:51:04 IST

Sharon Stone is finally saying out loud what many have wondered for decades: being iconic doesn’t always come with respect.

Sharon Stone Breaks Silence on Iconic Basic Instinct Scene: Shock, Power, and Taking Control

In a raw and honest reflection, Stone opened up about that infamous scene in Basic Instinct  the leg-crossing moment that turned her into a global sensation overnight. She revealed that, although she legally could’ve forced its removal from the film, she ultimately made the decision to keep it in. Not because she was pressured, but because after the initial shock wore off, she realized it served the character and the story in a bold, unapologetic way.

Still, that decision came at a cost.

Stone says she didn’t know just how revealing the shot would be until she saw it projected on a screen — not alone, but in a room full of agents, lawyers, and producers. She was stunned. She felt exposed. And yet, she sat with the moment and chose to own it. Because walking away meant losing her power entirely.

Made Me an Icon, Not Respected”: Sharon Stone Reflects on Fame, Judgment, and Reclaiming Her Narrative

“It made me an icon,” she said. “But it didn’t bring me respect.” That line hits hard. For all the headlines, red carpets, and fame, Stone was often met with judgment rather than admiration. She even believes that scene played a role in her losing custody of her son a painful example of how society punishes women for their boldness.

Despite it all, Stone doesn’t carry bitterness. She still speaks warmly about her director, Paul Verhoeven, even though they clashed on that very scene. She’s open to working with him again. Because for her, it was never about regret it was about reclaiming the narrative.

And maybe that’s the real legacy of Basic Instinct. Not just a moment burned into pop culture, but a woman choosing, in the end, to stand in her truth.

Also Read: Sharon Stone Reveals Pre-Basic Instinct Feud with Michael Douglas: “He Didn’t Want Me in the Film”

Tags: Basic Instinctleg-crossing sceneSharon Stone

RELATED News

NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
Elnaaz Walked Away from Bigg Boss 19, But How Much Money Did She Turn Down?
What’s Really Going on with Kumar Mangat Pathak and the Drishyam 2 Money Scandal?
‘The Paper’ Trailer Drops: Cast, Plot, When And Where To Watch? Here’s The Guide!

LATEST NEWS

Banwari Paswan
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Bandana Singh
Bandana Devi
Bandan Kumar Singh
Banarsi Das
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Bambam Sah
Sharon Stone Revisits Controversial Basic Instinct Scene: Fame, Fallout, and Feminine Power

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sharon Stone Revisits Controversial Basic Instinct Scene: Fame, Fallout, and Feminine Power

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sharon Stone Revisits Controversial Basic Instinct Scene: Fame, Fallout, and Feminine Power
Sharon Stone Revisits Controversial Basic Instinct Scene: Fame, Fallout, and Feminine Power
Sharon Stone Revisits Controversial Basic Instinct Scene: Fame, Fallout, and Feminine Power
Sharon Stone Revisits Controversial Basic Instinct Scene: Fame, Fallout, and Feminine Power

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?