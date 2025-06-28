Live Tv
Shefali Jariwala's Last X Post Was an Emotional Tribute to Sidharth Shukla Who She Once Dated

Shefali Jariwala’s Last X Post Was an Emotional Tribute to Sidharth Shukla Who She Once Dated

Shefali Jariwala, known for Kaanta Laga and Bigg Boss 13, died at 42 after a sudden heart attack. Hours before her death, she shared a tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, rushed her to the hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Published By: Srishti Mukherjee
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 10:33:38 IST

Actor and model Shefali Jariwala, who became famous with her 2002 Kaanta Laga music video, is no more. She died at the young age of 42, after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest late Friday at her Mumbai home.

Her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, rushed her to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her body has been sent for a postmortem, and the results are expected any time now.

Her Last Post Was a Tribute to Sidharth Shukla

After her death, Shefali’s last post on X (formerly Twitter) is being shared widely. Ironically, it was about her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and former beau, Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth died in 2021, also due to a cardiac arrest.

On his death anniversary last September, Shefali shared a picture of them in a tight embrace on the show with an emotional caption:

“Thinking of you today mere dost @sidharth_shukla.”

After news of her death came out, this emotional post went viral. According to reports, Shefali and Sidharth dated briefly more than 15 years ago. Since 2014, Shefali had been married to Parag Tyagi.

What Shefali’s Building Security Guard Saw Friday Night

NDTV spoke to Shatrughan, the security guard of Shefali’s building, who shared what he witnessed Friday night.

“Around 10:30 at night, Shefali ji was taken to the hospital. Before that, at around 9 PM, her husband Parag Tyagi came to the society on a motorcycle. I was the one who opened the gate,” he was quoted as saying.

He also remembered seeing them recently. “Just the evening before yesterday, Shefali and Parag were seen in the society compound with their dog.”

Shatrughan said police teams and forensic units arrived soon after Shefali was taken to hospital.

“The police have been inside since last night. There were two mobile forensic unit vehicles – one has left, one is still here,” he told NDTV.

How They Found Out She Was Gone

Describing the moment they got the sad news, he said, “After she was taken to the hospital, a man came on a motorcycle – he seemed like a friend – and informed us that Shefali was no more. We couldn’t believe it when we heard. Madam was seen just the day before yesterday, and now she’s no longer with us.”

Parag Seen Heartbroken Outside Hospital

Heartbreaking videos showed Parag Tyagi in tears as he left the hospital. The family has not released an official statement yet, but fans and celebrities continue to express their shock and sadness online.

Also Read: Shefali Jariwala’s Husband Parag Tyagi Seen Heartbroken Outside Mumbai Hospital After Her Sudden Death

