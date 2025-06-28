Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Home > Entertainment > Shefali Jariwala Wanted to Adopt A Girl Child, But Why Was The Process So Difficult?

Shefali Jariwala Wanted to Adopt A Girl Child, But Why Was The Process So Difficult?

Shefali Jariwala, actress and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant, has died at the age of 42 after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. Known for her breakout role in the hit song Kaanta Laga, Shefali’s sudden demise has shocked fans and peers alike. In the wake of her passing, her heartfelt wish to adopt a child has resurfaced.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 10:42:06 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Shefali Jariwala, the famous actress best known for her appearance in pop sensation music video Kaanta Laga, died at the age of 42 in Mumbai. 

According to media reports, she passed away following a cardiac arrest; however, Mumbai Police said they are still ascertaining the facts. 

Shefali Jariwala Wanted To Adopt A Child

Besides the glitz of her Bollywood life, Shefali had long wanted to become a mother through adoption. Shefali had openly spoken about her desire to adopt a child.

“It is something that has developed in me for years,” she said in an interview wile adding that she wanted her husband to come on the same page.

“But for such a big decision, it was crucial that he and I come on the same page. My time in the Bigg Boss 13 house got him (her husband) thinking about having a family.”

Also Read: ‘I Was Very Unhappy’: Shefali Jariwala’s Confession About Her Abusive Marriage Resurfaces After Bigg Boss Star Dies At 42

Shefali Jariwala on Why Child Adoption Takes Time

The wish to adopt a child grew when Shefali was just 10 or 12 years old. She specifically wanted to adopt a baby girl, as she felt baby girls share a special bond with the parents.

“I have carried it since then,” she had said. Over time, the dream only grew stronger. She even expressed a specific wish, to adopt a baby girl. Despite nurturing the wish for decades, Shefali spoke about the difficulties involved in adoption. She once said it is not easy to adopt a child, as the laws in place make the process tougher.

“The road to adoption is not an easy one,” she had once said. There are a lot of laws in place. Authorities check every aspect, from the stability of a couple’s marriage to their health. It is also a lot of paperwork and counseling. You have to talk to other parents. There are many who might develop cold feet at the last minute,” Shefali explained.

Also Read: Shefali Jariwala’s Husband Parag Tyagi Seen Heartbroken Outside Mumbai Hospital After Her Sudden Death

Tags: shefali jariwalashefali jariwala childshefali jariwala deathshefali jariwala death cause
Advertisement

More News

Mohammed Shami To Pay Rs 4 Lakh Alimony To Hasin Jahan Every Month, Court Orders
Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Launches LAT Aerospace To Revolutionise Regional Air Travel
India vs England, 2nd Test: Why Both Teams Are Wearing Black Armbands Today, Not For Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Are Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Dating? Quiet Getaway Fuels Rumours of New Romance
Monsoon Health Guide: How To Stay Healthy During Rainy Season
Congress’ OBC Advisory Council To Hold 1st Meeting On July 15 In Bengaluru
From Deepika Padukone To Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner: These Global Icons Are Defining Modern Style with Sport Luxe Wave
India vs England, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Reveals Why Washington Sundar Was Chosen Over Kuldeep Yadav
Who Is Anil Menon? NASA Astronaut Set For First Space Mission To ISS In 2026
Sikkim: Congress Spokesperson’s ‘Neighbouring Country’ Remark Triggers Backlash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?