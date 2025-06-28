Shefali Jariwala Wanted to Adopt A Girl Child, But Why Was The Process So Difficult?

Shefali Jariwala, the famous actress best known for her appearance in pop sensation music video Kaanta Laga, died at the age of 42 in Mumbai.

According to media reports, she passed away following a cardiac arrest; however, Mumbai Police said they are still ascertaining the facts.

Shefali Jariwala Wanted To Adopt A Child

Besides the glitz of her Bollywood life, Shefali had long wanted to become a mother through adoption. Shefali had openly spoken about her desire to adopt a child.

“It is something that has developed in me for years,” she said in an interview wile adding that she wanted her husband to come on the same page.

“But for such a big decision, it was crucial that he and I come on the same page. My time in the Bigg Boss 13 house got him (her husband) thinking about having a family.”

Shefali Jariwala on Why Child Adoption Takes Time

The wish to adopt a child grew when Shefali was just 10 or 12 years old. She specifically wanted to adopt a baby girl, as she felt baby girls share a special bond with the parents.

“I have carried it since then,” she had said. Over time, the dream only grew stronger. She even expressed a specific wish, to adopt a baby girl. Despite nurturing the wish for decades, Shefali spoke about the difficulties involved in adoption. She once said it is not easy to adopt a child, as the laws in place make the process tougher.

“The road to adoption is not an easy one,” she had once said. There are a lot of laws in place. Authorities check every aspect, from the stability of a couple’s marriage to their health. It is also a lot of paperwork and counseling. You have to talk to other parents. There are many who might develop cold feet at the last minute,” Shefali explained.

