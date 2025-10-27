LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror Argentina elon musk election commission bcci Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik Delhi Horror
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Shenshah Kitna Kanjoos…’ Amitabh Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled For Giving Just Rs.10,000 And Bikaji Sweets To His Staff For Diwali- Watch!

‘Shenshah Kitna Kanjoos…’ Amitabh Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled For Giving Just Rs.10,000 And Bikaji Sweets To His Staff For Diwali- Watch!

A video from Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu home has gone viral, showing his staff receiving Diwali gifts. The clip claims each staff member got ₹10,000 in cash and a box of sweets. While fans praised Big B’s gesture, others questioned the authenticity and amount shared in the video.

Viral video shows a content creator visiting Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu residence (PHOTO: Instagram/Wiki Commons)
Viral video shows a content creator visiting Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu residence (PHOTO: Instagram/Wiki Commons)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 27, 2025 19:15:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Shenshah Kitna Kanjoos…’ Amitabh Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled For Giving Just Rs.10,000 And Bikaji Sweets To His Staff For Diwali- Watch!

Days after Diwali, a video associated with Amitabh Bachchan has attracted the attention of everybody, purporting to show the gifts he gave his staff during the festival. Most people liked the act, but some people on social media were fast to have their way on the perceived amount.

The viral video, which was posted on Instagram, depicts one of the content creators visiting the Juhu home of Amitabh Bachchan and talking to one of his servants.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali Gift Video Goes Viral

It can be heard that the creator says, “Ye mithai baata ja raha hai. It is the house of Ye Amitabh Bachchan ka ghar hai.” (These sweets are being distributed). This is the house of Amitabh Bachchan, as he sweeps the camera around the vicinity.

The employee in the same video affirms that he also gave out cash. He answers, “Paise bhi diye” (Money was also given) when questioned, and then tells me that he got a box of sweets and 10,000 as well.

The video was captioned: “Bollywood Biggest Actor Amitabh Bachchan House in Mumbai Juhu & Amitabh Bachchan gave Rs 10,000 cash and a box of sweets to his house staff and security personnel.” 

Even though the video depicts some of the employees and security agents getting gifts, the validity of such allegations could not be established.

How did the Internet react?

One user commented on the video, “That’s very sad they should be given way more money for the kind of things they do running about 24 into 7 for a star it’s not an easy job.” 

Another shared, “Diwali pe everyone has to give double salary to their staff..people give 20-25k as bonus as well.”  The next one stated, “Shenshah kitna kanjoos hamlog ko school may diwali bonus woh bhi private school may 8 hajar diya.”

And, one person said, “Bhai ek mahine ka pagar toh hame bhi 2005 -06 uss samay dete hi the, itne bade admi agar 25 k bhi Dede to kya badi baat he pure staff ka kitna 10 lac hoga kbc k ek episode me 1 karod dedh karod milta he.” 

An individual concluded, “Only 10,000? Shame.” 

MUST READ: Who Was Sachin Chandwade? Jamtara 2 Actor Dies By Suicide At 25 At His Home In Jalgaon

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 7:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: amitabh bachchandiwalihome-hero-pos-12latest viral video

RELATED News

Uttar Pradesh Deadly Accident Caught On Video: Bus Rams Into A Motorcycle At Toll Plaza, Kills Two On The Spot

Artificial Rain In Delhi: When Will It Happen?

‘When Will This Forced Religiousness End In India?’ Sonu Nigam Once Urged For Loudspeakers Ban During Azaan But Later Said…

Maharashtra Terrifying Video: Chaos Ensues After Tigress Attacks At Motorists At Tadoba Reserve Days After Losing Cub In Road Accident

Hedda movie makes cast and creator contemplate complex characters

LATEST NEWS

Javier Milei Wins High-Stakes Argentina Elections: Meet ‘The Chainsaw Man’ Who Takes Advice From His Dogs, Also A Trump Ally

Big Update On Ayodhya Ram Mandir: All Temple Construction Work Completed, Details Inside

BRIEF-Orchestra BioMed Announces First Patients Enrolled in Virtue® SAB US Pivotal IDE Coronary Trial

‘Shenshah Kitna Kanjoos…’ Amitabh Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled For Giving Just Rs.10,000 And Bikaji Sweets To His Staff For Diwali- Watch!

UnitedHealth investors pin turnaround hopes on new CEO

Afghan women return to international stage in FIFA tournament

Saudi startup Humain to launch new AI-based operating system

Afghan women return to international stage in FIFA tournament

Robot dogs and AI drone swarms: How China could use DeepSeek for an era of war

Skanda Sashti 2025: Soorasamharam 2025 Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Tiruchendur Schedule, Mantras

‘Shenshah Kitna Kanjoos…’ Amitabh Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled For Giving Just Rs.10,000 And Bikaji Sweets To His Staff For Diwali- Watch!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Shenshah Kitna Kanjoos…’ Amitabh Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled For Giving Just Rs.10,000 And Bikaji Sweets To His Staff For Diwali- Watch!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Shenshah Kitna Kanjoos…’ Amitabh Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled For Giving Just Rs.10,000 And Bikaji Sweets To His Staff For Diwali- Watch!
‘Shenshah Kitna Kanjoos…’ Amitabh Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled For Giving Just Rs.10,000 And Bikaji Sweets To His Staff For Diwali- Watch!
‘Shenshah Kitna Kanjoos…’ Amitabh Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled For Giving Just Rs.10,000 And Bikaji Sweets To His Staff For Diwali- Watch!
‘Shenshah Kitna Kanjoos…’ Amitabh Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled For Giving Just Rs.10,000 And Bikaji Sweets To His Staff For Diwali- Watch!

QUICK LINKS