‘Shenshah Kitna Kanjoos…’ Amitabh Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled For Giving Just Rs.10,000 And Bikaji Sweets To His Staff For Diwali- Watch!

Days after Diwali, a video associated with Amitabh Bachchan has attracted the attention of everybody, purporting to show the gifts he gave his staff during the festival. Most people liked the act, but some people on social media were fast to have their way on the perceived amount.

The viral video, which was posted on Instagram, depicts one of the content creators visiting the Juhu home of Amitabh Bachchan and talking to one of his servants.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali Gift Video Goes Viral

It can be heard that the creator says, “Ye mithai baata ja raha hai. It is the house of Ye Amitabh Bachchan ka ghar hai.” (These sweets are being distributed). This is the house of Amitabh Bachchan, as he sweeps the camera around the vicinity.

The employee in the same video affirms that he also gave out cash. He answers, “Paise bhi diye” (Money was also given) when questioned, and then tells me that he got a box of sweets and 10,000 as well.

The video was captioned: “Bollywood Biggest Actor Amitabh Bachchan House in Mumbai Juhu & Amitabh Bachchan gave Rs 10,000 cash and a box of sweets to his house staff and security personnel.”

Even though the video depicts some of the employees and security agents getting gifts, the validity of such allegations could not be established.

How did the Internet react?

One user commented on the video, “That’s very sad they should be given way more money for the kind of things they do running about 24 into 7 for a star it’s not an easy job.”

Another shared, “Diwali pe everyone has to give double salary to their staff..people give 20-25k as bonus as well.” The next one stated, “Shenshah kitna kanjoos hamlog ko school may diwali bonus woh bhi private school may 8 hajar diya.”

And, one person said, “Bhai ek mahine ka pagar toh hame bhi 2005 -06 uss samay dete hi the, itne bade admi agar 25 k bhi Dede to kya badi baat he pure staff ka kitna 10 lac hoga kbc k ek episode me 1 karod dedh karod milta he.”

An individual concluded, “Only 10,000? Shame.”

