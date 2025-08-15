LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Shilpa Shetty Wasn’t Ready For What Raj Kundra Offered As A Selfless Act To Premanand Maharaj

Shilpa Shetty Wasn’t Ready For What Raj Kundra Offered As A Selfless Act To Premanand Maharaj

Raj Kundra made an emotional gesture during a visit to Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan by offering his kidney to the spiritual leader. Shilpa Shetty, who was with him, was visibly shocked and moved. The unscripted moment captured the sincerity of his devotion and went viral online.

Raj Kundra is Seen After His Unscripted Kidney Offer to Premanand Maharaj
Raj Kundra is Seen After His Unscripted Kidney Offer to Premanand Maharaj

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 15, 2025 13:39:00 IST

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty had gone to seek blessings at a quiet ashram in Vrindavan. Everything felt calm. Peaceful. Then, in the middle of the visit, Raj stood up, looked straight at Premanand Maharaj, and said he wanted to donate his kidney to him.

Raj Kundra Offers Kidney to Premanand Maharaj During Vrindavan Visit as Shilpa Shetty Watches in Shock

Just like that. No hesitation. It wasn’t for show. It wasn’t for the cameras. It was real. Shilpa’s jaw literally dropped. She looked stunned but also happy about the fact that how selfless a person can be when it comes to beliefs for a certain things. 

Premanand Maharaj, full of grace, smiled gently and refused. But in that moment, you could feel it, the room shifted. People do a lot of things to come in the good yes of people but this felt like something that actually from the heart and no alternior motives 

A New Side of Raj Kundra is Seen After His Unscripted Kidney Offer to Premanand Maharaj

Raj wasn’t trying to impress anyone. He wasn’t making a statement. The man genuinely offered a part of himself because he felt that kind of connection. When someone touches your soul, sometimes you don’t have words, you just act. That’s what this was. Shilpa, usually so composed, didn’t even know how to react. She just looked at him, eyes wide, like she was seeing a whole new side of her husband. And honestly, maybe she was.

In an age where people fake tears for likes, this felt different. Raj didn’t plan this. There was no script. He just felt moved and said what was in his heart. And whether or not the saint accepted, doesn’t even matter. The gesture hit home  not just for those in the room, but for everyone watching. It was human. Raw. Unfiltered. Something we don’t see enough of anymore.

Also Read: The Untold Story Of How Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Built A ₹3,000 Crore Empire Amid Controversy And Glamour

Tags: Premanand MaharaRaj KundraRaj Kundra viral videoshilpa shettyVrindavan

RELATED News

Uorfi Javed Defends Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu Controversy, ‘I’ve Said Some Sh*t In The Past Too’
Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: He Always Takes Up A Project…
KBC 17 Independence Day Episode: Operation Sindoor Women Officers Steal Spotlight, How Much Prize Money Did They Bag?
‘Beta, Jab Tumhare Baap…’ Javed Akhtar’s Savage Clapback At Troll Over Pakistan Independence Day Goes Viral
Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik Announces Pregnancy With Second Wife Kritika Amid Legal Chaos, Here’s How The First Wife Reacted

LATEST NEWS

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
Shilpa Shetty Wasn’t Ready For What Raj Kundra Offered As A Selfless Act To Premanand Maharaj

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shilpa Shetty Wasn’t Ready For What Raj Kundra Offered As A Selfless Act To Premanand Maharaj

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shilpa Shetty Wasn’t Ready For What Raj Kundra Offered As A Selfless Act To Premanand Maharaj
Shilpa Shetty Wasn’t Ready For What Raj Kundra Offered As A Selfless Act To Premanand Maharaj
Shilpa Shetty Wasn’t Ready For What Raj Kundra Offered As A Selfless Act To Premanand Maharaj
Shilpa Shetty Wasn’t Ready For What Raj Kundra Offered As A Selfless Act To Premanand Maharaj

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?