Sholay's Famous Jailer And Bollywood Veteran Govardhan Asrani Passes Away At 84, PM Modi Pays Tribute To His Iconic Performances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing of veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, praising his iconic contributions to Indian cinema. Famous for roles in Sholay, Gol Maal, and Chupke Chupke, Asrani entertained generations with his comic timing and versatile performances.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 21, 2025 10:08:33 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the passing of veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, describing him as a “gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist.”

In a message shared on X, Modi highlighted Asrani’s immense contribution to Indian cinema and praised his ability to bring joy to audiences across generations.

The Prime Minister offered condolences to the actor’s family and admirers, stating that Asrani’s performances will remain cherished in the hearts of millions. Modi concluded his message with “Om Shanti,” emphasizing the nation’s respect for the legendary artist.

Govardhan Asrani earned fame for his memorable role as the Jailer in the cult classic Sholay, a performance that continues to delight audiences decades later.

He appeared in over 350 films and was renowned for his comic timing, versatility, and ability to evoke laughter effortlessly.

Some of his notable films include Gol Maal, Chupke Chupke, Angoor, Namak Halaal, and Karan Arjun. His roles ranged from comic side characters to supporting parts, leaving a lasting impact on Bollywood. Fans and co-stars alike remember him for his dedication, talent, and the light he brought to Indian cinema.

Tributes Pour In from Fans and Film Industry

News of Govardhan Asrani’s demise triggered an outpouring of grief on social media, with fans and fellow actors sharing memories and condolences.

Admirers recalled his comic genius, impeccable timing, and contributions to both mainstream and classic Hindi cinema. Tributes highlighted his ability to make every scene memorable, whether as a sidekick, authority figure, or comic relief.

Several actors described him as a mentor and source of inspiration, emphasizing his humility and warmth off-screen. His legacy continues through his films, which remain popular among audiences of all ages and generations.

Asrani’s Lasting Impact on Indian Cinema

Govardhan Asrani leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning decades in Bollywood. His performances, especially in Sholay, Gol Maal, and Chupke Chupke, have become a part of popular culture, quoted and celebrated even today.

Industry experts credit him with redefining comic supporting roles and bringing a distinct charm to every character.

Asrani’s contribution extended beyond acting, he inspired generations of actors with his professionalism and dedication. His passing marks the end of an era, but his films, iconic characters, and unforgettable laughter ensure that his influence on Indian cinema endures.

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 10:07 AM IST
