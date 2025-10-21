LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Shah Rukh Khan Shares Glimpse Of Him Celebrating Diwali With Wife Gauri Khan, Watch

Shah Rukh Khan Shares Glimpse Of Him Celebrating Diwali With Wife Gauri Khan, Watch

As Diwali celebrations light up social media, Shah Rukh Khan shared a glimpse of his festive moments, posting a photo of Gauri Khan performing a Diwali puja. Fans celebrated his heartfelt message and low-key approach this year, praising the actor for keeping the festivities intimate while connecting with audiences worldwide.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 21, 2025 09:35:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Social media is abuzz with celebrities sharing their Diwali celebrations, and amidst the crowd, King Khan also shared his unique way of celebrating the festival. 

Shah Rukh Khan wished fans a happy Diwali by posting a photo of his wife, Gauri Khan, performing a Diwali puja. The actor shared the image on his social media platforms with the caption: “Happy Diwali to everyone! May Goddess Lakshmi ji bless you with prosperity and happiness.

Wishing love, light and peace to all.” Fans appreciated the heartfelt message and praised Khan’s modest celebration. The post highlighted his connection with audiences while reflecting a quieter approach to this year’s festivities, drawing attention and admiration from fans across India and abroad.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

SRK Observes Low-Key Diwali Amid Mannat Renovations

This year, Shah Rukh Khan did not host his customary Diwali party at Mannat, his Mumbai residence, which usually draws Bollywood stars. Sources confirmed that ongoing renovations at the bungalow prompted the actor to celebrate privately with his family.

Despite the absence of a star-studded gathering, Khan maintained the festive spirit by sharing his wishes online. Fans praised the actor for keeping the celebration intimate, describing the gesture as “pure Mannat vibes.”

The quiet approach resonated widely, showing that the superstar continues to engage with audiences even without traditional fanfare or large public events during festive occasions.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Diwali message quickly went viral on social media, becoming one of the most-shared greetings on X. Fans from across the globe flooded the post with wishes, emojis, and positive comments. Many users expressed admiration for Khan’s ability to stay connected with audiences beyond his films.

The post reinforced his influence both in India and internationally. Observers noted that the actor’s digital engagement during festivals demonstrates a blend of traditional celebration with modern social media outreach, keeping fans involved and maintaining his strong presence in the entertainment community.

SRK Prepares for 2026 Release of ‘King’

Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming ‘King’, directed by Siddharth Anand, alongside a star-studded cast including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Raghav Juyal. The film, slated for release in 2026, is one of the most-anticipated projects in Indian cinema. Despite focusing on his professional commitments, Khan continues to engage with fans through social media, sharing glimpses of personal celebrations and public interactions. The actor’s ability to balance global attention, family life, and high-profile film projects keeps audiences connected and enthusiastic about his ongoing contributions to entertainment and culture.

Must Read: AQI Update A Day After Diwali: Delhi Wakes Up Under Toxic Smog, AQI Levels Up

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 9:35 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Bollywood diwali shah rukh khan

