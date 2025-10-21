Shah Rukh Khan Shares Glimpse Of Him Celebrating Diwali With Wife Gauri Khan, Watch

Social media is abuzz with celebrities sharing their Diwali celebrations, and amidst the crowd, King Khan also shared his unique way of celebrating the festival.

Shah Rukh Khan wished fans a happy Diwali by posting a photo of his wife, Gauri Khan, performing a Diwali puja. The actor shared the image on his social media platforms with the caption: “Happy Diwali to everyone! May Goddess Lakshmi ji bless you with prosperity and happiness.

Wishing love, light and peace to all.” Fans appreciated the heartfelt message and praised Khan’s modest celebration. The post highlighted his connection with audiences while reflecting a quieter approach to this year’s festivities, drawing attention and admiration from fans across India and abroad.

SRK Observes Low-Key Diwali Amid Mannat Renovations

This year, Shah Rukh Khan did not host his customary Diwali party at Mannat, his Mumbai residence, which usually draws Bollywood stars. Sources confirmed that ongoing renovations at the bungalow prompted the actor to celebrate privately with his family.

Despite the absence of a star-studded gathering, Khan maintained the festive spirit by sharing his wishes online. Fans praised the actor for keeping the celebration intimate, describing the gesture as “pure Mannat vibes.”

The quiet approach resonated widely, showing that the superstar continues to engage with audiences even without traditional fanfare or large public events during festive occasions.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Diwali message quickly went viral on social media, becoming one of the most-shared greetings on X. Fans from across the globe flooded the post with wishes, emojis, and positive comments. Many users expressed admiration for Khan’s ability to stay connected with audiences beyond his films.

The post reinforced his influence both in India and internationally. Observers noted that the actor’s digital engagement during festivals demonstrates a blend of traditional celebration with modern social media outreach, keeping fans involved and maintaining his strong presence in the entertainment community.

SRK Prepares for 2026 Release of ‘King’

Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming ‘King’, directed by Siddharth Anand, alongside a star-studded cast including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Raghav Juyal. The film, slated for release in 2026, is one of the most-anticipated projects in Indian cinema. Despite focusing on his professional commitments, Khan continues to engage with fans through social media, sharing glimpses of personal celebrations and public interactions. The actor’s ability to balance global attention, family life, and high-profile film projects keeps audiences connected and enthusiastic about his ongoing contributions to entertainment and culture.

Must Read: AQI Update A Day After Diwali: Delhi Wakes Up Under Toxic Smog, AQI Levels Up