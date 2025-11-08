Shraddha Kapoor Joins Disney’s ‘Zootopia 2’ To Voice This Character Judy Hopps In Hindi

Shraddha Steps into the World of Zootopia

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is all set to enter the colorful and chaotic world of Disney’s Zootopia 2. She will voice the beloved and spirited character Judy Hopps in the Hindi version of the much-awaited sequel.

Walt Disney Studios India announced the exciting news on their social media platforms, unveiling a charming poster featuring Shraddha alongside Judy. The actress later reposted it on her own Instagram, instantly setting social media abuzz with excitement.

Shraddha’s Joyful Announcement

Sharing her enthusiasm, Shraddha wrote:

“Bohot jyada excited to join the #Zootopia2 family, as the voice of THE AMAZING Judy Hopps in Hindi – She is feisty, courageous, enthu cutlet aur cute toh hai hi.. bachpan se.. Aaj aa raha hai aapke liye ek anokha surprise. Stay Tuned!!”

The Stree actress’s post received immense love from fans who expressed their excitement to hear her voice breathe life into the iconic Disney character.

Disney’s Faith in Shraddha’s Charm

The makers of Zootopia 2 believe Shraddha Kapoor is the perfect fit to enhance Judy’s charm and energy. Known for her bubbly and optimistic personality, Shraddha’s voice is expected to add new layers of sweetness and enthusiasm to Judy Hopps’ already adored character.

A Long-Awaited Sequel Returns

After nine years, Zootopia 2 marks the return of the fan-favorite duo—Judy Hopps, the diligent police officer rabbit, and Nick Wilde, the witty, street-smart fox. Earlier this year, Disney offered the first glimpse of the sequel, reigniting excitement among fans worldwide.

New Adventures and a Mysterious Case

The recently released trailer teases another thrilling adventure as Judy and Nick find themselves entangled in a complex case involving a snake as the prime suspect. The film promises a perfect mix of humor, heart, and action—along with a deeper look into the evolving bond between Judy and Nick.

With Shraddha Kapoor joining the voice cast, the Hindi version of Zootopia 2 is set to bring even more life and emotion to the animated universe, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

All Inputs From ANI

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Set For Powerful Comeback? ‘Chakda Xpress’ Release Buzz Hints At Her Grand Return To The Screen