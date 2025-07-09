LIVE TV
Sitaare Zameen Par Box-Office Day 18: Check Aamir Khan's Much Awaited Comeback Film's Box-Office Collection In India

Sitaare Zameen Par Box-Office Day 18: Check Aamir Khan’s Much Awaited Comeback Film’s Box-Office Collection In India

Aamir Khan’s sports drama film Sitaare Zameen Par has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in India signifying the film's capacity to still attract footfall in the cinema halls.

Aamir Khan

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 23:27:09 IST

Aamir Khan’s much awaited comeback sports drama film Sitaare Zameen Par directed by RS Prasanna received positive reviews upon its release and also performed well at the box-office. Even after barely 2 weeks of its release, the film doesn’t seems to be losing its charm at the box-office and has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in India. Aamir Khan Productions has bankrolled this film and it earned Rs 231.50 crore at the box office till July 6, 2025. Rs 53.75 crore gross earnings of Sitaare Zameen Par came from overseas collection. 
Written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, this film stars Aamir, Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Datta and others in important roles. This film is based on the life of Basketball coach who has to train a group of adults with down syndrome. Sitaare Zameen Par is a Hindi remake of the Spanish film Campeones (2018), which was also remade into an English film titled Champions. 

Will Sitaare Zameen Par stream on the OTT?

After Sitaare Zameen Par’s splendid run at the box office, many social media users were looking forward to watch the film on the OTT platforms. However Aamir has refused to release Sitaare Zameen Par on any OTT platform. It remains to be seen whether the Sitaare Zameen Par would change his decision or not regarding this topic. 

Aamir has started working on this film after Sitaare Zameen Par

After the phenomenal success of Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir has said in an interview with Screen that he will start working on another project Mahabharat from August 2025. The Sitaare Zameen Par actor said that it is the longest poem ever written and incorporates generations of stories, therefore it is going to be a franchise and not a singular film. He further stated it would be a series with back-to-back films. Aamir also stated that there will be fresh faces in Mahabharat.

Also read: How Aamir Khan Proved His Professionalism During The Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India Shoot

