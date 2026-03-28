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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’ Ending Explained: Love, Doubt And A Deadly Curse Lead To Shocking Finale

‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’ Ending Explained: Love, Doubt And A Deadly Curse Lead To Shocking Finale

The finale reveals a deadly soulmate curse where belief determines survival, leading to a shocking wedding massacre and leaving Rachel transformed by the experience while questioning love and fate.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen (Image: X/ NETFLIX)
Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen (Image: X/ NETFLIX)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 28, 2026 01:38:03 IST

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‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’ Ending Explained: Love, Doubt And A Deadly Curse Lead To Shocking Finale

The last episode of Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen has left viewers shocked, confused, and with endless questions. It’s a show depicting Rachel and Nicky in the days leading up to their wedding that ends with an incredibly intense head-on collision between love, belief, and fate, as well as the uncertainty of their ties to each other.

The central theme is The Curse that was passed down through their family. In order for Rachel to avoid being killed by the curse, she must marry her true soulmate. The term soulmate in this world is complicated because the term soulmate also requires that you are sincerely devoted to the other person with absolutely no doubt in your mind. If there is any doubt at all, the curse will kill the person.

The Wedding That Kills

Rachel must make a huge decision on whether to drink a drug to change Nicky from being her husband into being her true soulmate, or whether to trust her feelings and walk down the aisle with him, believing that he is “The One.” 

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Rachel is conflicted, according to actress Camila Morrone. She’s “torn” about her feelings but chooses to trust in love. Rachel also chooses to think about faith over fear, even when she has doubts about their relationship.

A Problem with the Wedding

At Rachel’s wedding, everything seems to go great until an evil force invades and causes a multitude of people who are not truly and genuinely matched with their true soulmate to die in a shocking and brutal manner. The majority of the characters die in this gruesome way, causing a day that was originally set to be a joyous and happy occasion to turn into a day of pure chaos and horror.

Rachel is also somewhat affected by the curse. In some interpretations of her actions and her fate, she dies and comes back as “The Witness,” a supernatural being that will be forced to watch over and witness all future weddings made between couples that have the curse.

People Who Survived

One of the most interesting things about the finale of “Bigger than The Nightmare” was the fact that Nicky survived, despite the fact that Rachel began to doubt whether or not he was her true soulmate. Nicky still believed that he was her true soulmate, which could be the reason why he survived the curse.

Haley Z. Boston (the Showrunner) hinted that this idea could possibly work, saying, “Nicky believes he is Rachel’s soulmate, so it makes sense that he believes that, because Nicky is such a romantic guy and believes that he is doing the right thing at all times.”

An Ending Both Dark and Hopeful

Though there is much death and horror, the final resolution of the show is not totally grim. The narrative is also devoted to the theme of identity and understanding one’s partner. As Boston noted, the play has at least one overall message: never lose yourself, the true meaning of the story deals with how dangerous it is to marry the wrong person.

Through her journey, Rachel reaches an end point of not just surviving, but of transforming herself. Although she is cursed in many ways, she has an opportunity to make things right again. As stated in the show, love is more than just a matter of faith; rather, it requires learning who the proper person is for you.

Also Read: Twilight Star Taylor Lautner Announces Wife’s Pregnancy With Photos; Captions ‘What’s Better Than Two Taylor Lautners?’ As Co-Stars Pour In Love   

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‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’ Ending Explained: Love, Doubt And A Deadly Curse Lead To Shocking Finale

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‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’ Ending Explained: Love, Doubt And A Deadly Curse Lead To Shocking Finale

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‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’ Ending Explained: Love, Doubt And A Deadly Curse Lead To Shocking Finale
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