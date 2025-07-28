Home > Entertainment > Sunny Deol Meets Dalai Lama In Ladakh, Expresses Gratitude Amid ‘Border 2’ And ‘Ramayana’ Buzz

Sunny Deol Meets Dalai Lama In Ladakh, Expresses Gratitude Amid ‘Border 2’ And ‘Ramayana’ Buzz

Sunny Deol met the Dalai Lama in Ladakh, calling it a moment of “deep honour and gratitude.” The actor, fresh from wrapping ‘Border 2,’ is also set to play Lord Hanuman in the upcoming ‘Ramayana.’

Sunny Deol Meets Dalai Lama, Calls It Truly Unforgettable
Sunny Deol Meets Dalai Lama, Calls It Truly Unforgettable

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 28, 2025 13:49:00 IST

After Sunny Deol met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Leh, Ladakh, the ‘Border 2’ actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of the meeting and voiced his feelings of “deep honour and gratitude.”
In the picture, Sunny Deol could be seen bowing before the Dalai Lama, with the spiritual leader gently touching the actor’s hands to his forehead.

“A moment of deep honor and gratitude. Met His Holiness, The Dalai Lama during my journey through the serene landscapes of Ladakh. His presence, wisdom, and blessings filled my heart with peace. Truly unforgettable,” he wrote in the caption.




The actor’s meeting with the Dalai Lama comes at a time when he has been enjoying a quick getaway to explore the scenic landscapes of Himachal Pradesh and beyond. Earlier this month, Sunny shared pictures of himself from Baralacha La Pass, flaunting his new look after wrapping the shoot for ‘Border 2.’

“Life’s a winding road through mountain peaks fresh look, new direction,” he wrote in the caption.
On the work front, Sunny Deol will be next seen in the much-awaited ‘Border 2.’ Backed by a stellar production team of Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Krishnan Kumar, and Nidhi Dutta, the film will be released on January 23, 2025.
The sequel looks forward to bringing back the iconic legacy of the original film that came out in 1997. Besides Sunny, the film also features actors like Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

The actor also has Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ in the pipeline. The first glimpse of the film was recently unveiled, officially introducing Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.
“Honoured to be part of a story that has shaped generations. Welcome to the world of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, the immortal story of Rama vs Ravana. Grateful to walk this path, and to share it with all of you. Let’s celebrate this moment and together, step into the @worldoframayana. Our Truth. Our history,’ Sunny wrote on Instagram ‘Ramayana’ will be released on Diwali 2026.

Also Read: When ‘Ramayana’ Actor Ranbir Kapoor Revealed He Rejected Films Because He Hates Getting Wet

Tags: sunny deolSunny Deol Dalai Lama meeting

RELATED News

Mahavatar Narsimha Roars Loud With 400% Box Office Jump, Smashes Rs11.35 Cr Hindi Opening Weekend – Fans Go Wild!
Ilaiyaraaja vs Sony: Supreme Court Rejects National Award Winning Music Composer’s Request Amid Dispute
Who Is Danny Ramirez? Jessica Alba Confirms New Relationship With A PDA-Filled Outing
Kyunki Saas Bhi Fame Smriti Irani’s Shocking Revelation: ‘I Had To Go Back With Hospital Reports,’ Fired After Miscarriage
Why Did 25 IPS Officers Visit Aamir Khan’s Home For Sitaare Zameen Par? Fans Go Wild Amid Star-Studded Buzz And Security Frenzy

LATEST NEWS

Is It Safe for Kidney Patients to Eat Raw Onions? Check What You Should Know
Who is Narayan Jagadeesan? Everything You Need To Know About Rishabh Pant’s Replacement For 5th Test
Sunny Deol Meets Dalai Lama In Ladakh, Expresses Gratitude Amid ‘Border 2’ And ‘Ramayana’ Buzz
Cash-At-Home Controversy: “You should have filed….” Supreme Court Tells Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal
‘Someone Else Is Making Decisions From Behind…’: Om Birla Warns Akhilesh Yadav On Ruckus In Lok Sabha
Operation Mahadev: 3 Terrorists Eliminated in Dachigam Forest Encounter Near Srinagar
Why Did 25 IPS Officers Visit Aamir Khan’s Home For Sitaare Zameen Par? Fans Go Wild Amid Star-Studded Buzz And Security Frenzy
RBI Auctions ₹36,000 Crore In Government Bonds, Fully Subscribed Ahead Of MPC Meet
Sawan 2025: 10 Best Foods to Stay Energetic and Healthy While Fasting
Lionel Messi Scores Again: This Time On Kiss Cam In Miami
Sunny Deol Meets Dalai Lama In Ladakh, Expresses Gratitude Amid ‘Border 2’ And ‘Ramayana’ Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sunny Deol Meets Dalai Lama In Ladakh, Expresses Gratitude Amid ‘Border 2’ And ‘Ramayana’ Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sunny Deol Meets Dalai Lama In Ladakh, Expresses Gratitude Amid ‘Border 2’ And ‘Ramayana’ Buzz
Sunny Deol Meets Dalai Lama In Ladakh, Expresses Gratitude Amid ‘Border 2’ And ‘Ramayana’ Buzz
Sunny Deol Meets Dalai Lama In Ladakh, Expresses Gratitude Amid ‘Border 2’ And ‘Ramayana’ Buzz
Sunny Deol Meets Dalai Lama In Ladakh, Expresses Gratitude Amid ‘Border 2’ And ‘Ramayana’ Buzz

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?