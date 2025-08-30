Sunny Leone Reveals Why She Decided To Switch Her IVF Doctor: ‘We Wanted To Figure This…’

Sunny Leone hasn’t exactly been shy about sharing her road to motherhood. Together with her husband, Daniel Weber, she’s now a mom of three: their daughter Nisha Kaur Weber, whom they adopted, and twin boys, Asher and Noah, born through surrogacy.

Sunny Leone sat down with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast and really got into the nitty-gritty of IVF, surrogacy, and everything they went through to bring their kids into the world.

Sunny Leone Opens Up About IVF Failures

Sunny Leone explained that there was never a strict plan in place. Originally, sure, they thought about having a child through surrogacy and maybe focusing on their careers for a while. But honestly, timing is rarely perfect. It felt right for them emotionally, even if it wasn’t the most “logical” moment to become parents.

They wanted to share their lives with a child, regardless of whether Sunny carried the baby herself.

They started the process, i.e. harvesting Sunny’s eggs and creating six embryos. Four were girls, two were boys. Their hope was to have a girl first, but things didn’t pan out. The four girl embryos didn’t make it. After that, they switched doctors, and the two boy embryos eventually led to their twin sons.

At the same time, Sunny and Daniel decided to look into adoption. The IVF and surrogacy process can be soul-crushing, especially when things keep going wrong. It’s also not exactly a quick journey.

Sunny found out within a week that four embryos weren’t viable. Through it all, she and Daniel leaned on each other for support. They kept the struggles private at first, wanting to figure things out together before letting anyone else in.

Sunny Leone Gets Candid About Her Motherhood Journey

There were other hurdles. Their surrogate’s HCG levels were high, but the pregnancy sac was empty, meaning no viable pregnancy.

With IVF, the second an embryo is transferred, you start thinking you’re pregnant. Your mind goes straight to picking out baby names, nursery colours, all of it. And then, suddenly, it’s gone.

This happened to them twice with the same doctor, who, according to Sunny, wasn’t exactly helpful or compassionate. So, they decided to find someone else.

In her interview, Sunny Leone spilled the beans, “Our surrogate had high HCG levels, but the sack was empty. The problem with IVF is that the second that embryo goes in, you are pregnant psychologically.”

She added, “You are planning a baby room, and so many different things go through your mind. Then all of a sudden, it’s not there, the sack is empty. This happened twice with the same doctor. He wasn’t very nice, so we decided to switch.”

A bit about their family: Sunny and Daniel got married back in 2011. They first turned heads in 2017 after adopting Nisha from Latur, Maharashtra, through an Indian adoption agency. Then, in 2018, they announced the arrival of their twins, Noah and Asher, via surrogacy.

