Tamil Star Ajith Kumar Stuck in Dubai Amid Us- Israel Attack On Iran, Manager Gives BIG Update

Fans of Ajith Kumar have been deeply concerned about his safety and whereabouts in Dubai following reports of a joint military strike by the United States and Israel on Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and several other Gulf nations.

Amid the escalating geopolitical tensions — which also led to airspace closures across parts of the region — fans flooded social media with messages seeking updates about the Tamil superstar. Ajith, 54, who was last seen in Good Bad Ugly, currently resides in Dubai.

Reassuringly, Ajith is safe. On March 1, his manager confirmed that although the actor was scheduled to travel recently, he had to return from the airport due to the situation. “He was supposed to leave yesterday, but had to return from the airport. He is now safe in Dubai,” the manager stated. This update comes at a time when several Indian nationals remain stranded in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and other parts of the UAE.

Ajith had earlier relocated to Dubai to pursue his professional motorsport career while embracing a quieter, more disciplined lifestyle. He founded his own racing outfit, Ajith Kumar Racing, and actively competes in endurance racing events. Most recently, he secured a podium finish — third place in the 991 category — at the 2025 Dubai 24H race, a remarkable achievement considering he had suffered a crash during practice.

In a 2024 interview, Ajith shared that his move to Dubai was driven by a desire for simplicity and focus. He explained that the city’s prominence in international motorsports, with several major circuits located there, made it an ideal base. Embracing independence, he noted that handling things on his own has been both refreshing and fulfilling.

Known for his passion for racing, Ajith has competed in international Formula championships and remains one of the few Indian actors to race professionally in Europe. Successfully balancing cinema and motorsports, he continues to inspire fans with a rare blend of stardom and sporting dedication.

