Thalaivan Thalaivii Movie X Review: Vijay Sethupathi And Nithya Menen Wins Hearts With Romance, Humour, And Emotions

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen starrer Thalaivan Thalaivii, released on July 25, 2025, is receiving strong reviews across Tamil Nadu. Directed by Pandiraj, the Tamil romantic drama impresses audiences with its emotional storytelling, comedy, and family-friendly tone. Social media users are praising the film for performances and chemistry.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 25, 2025 20:07:21 IST

The much-awaited Tamil romantic drama Thalaivan Thalaivii, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, finally hit theatres today and is already garnering widespread appreciation from moviegoers. Helmed by director Pandiraj and bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film delivers a compelling mix of romance, emotion, and family sentiment.

Everywhere in Tamil Nadu, audiences respond positively to the film, commenting how the feel-good moments and emotional highs have resonated with them deeply many are calling the chemistry between Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen as “heartfelt” and “fresh.”

Early viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their impressions. One user posted:
“#ThalaivanThalaivii Interval A breezy first half filled with charm, comedy & catchy music! Vijay Sethupathi shines in a lovable role. Nithya Menen’s portions bring warmth.”

Another tweet praised the film for its mass-family appeal:
“#ThalaivanThalaivii Full meals for family audience. What a performer Vijay Sethupathi is back to form after Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara. Nithya Menen is kalakkal as always!”

The performances weren’t the only highlight. Many fans lauded Pandiraj’s signature emotional writing and the film’s relatability. “Reasons to watch #ThalaivanThalaivii – Rugged love story, powerful performers, master of family drama Pandiraj, and strong regional connect,” a fan noted.

While most reactions were positive, a few viewers expressed concerns over limited screenings abroad. A user from Singapore wrote, “Why is Thalaivan Thalaivii only in a few cinemas in SG? Indian couples will love this movie because it’s practically their lives.”

Santhosh Narayanan’s music, M. Sukumar’s cinematography and Pradeep E. Ragav’s editing all come together for a visual and brilliant cinematic experience. People are also praising the film’s comedy and family themes observing that the comedy works with the supporting cast.

Another user summed up their experience by saying, “Really beautiful. A quality film that kept us laughing throughout and gave a joyful experience.”

And during the intermission, a viewer shared: “Interval, Fairly engaging with the premise & entertaining package. Good songs & good fun as comedies work big time.”

Now that the film has been released in theatres as of July 25, 2025, Thalaivan Thalaivii looks to become one of the most popular films of 2025 on the Tamil cinema calendar. The film showcases not only Vijay Sethupathi in a charming and emotional role, but it also – and most importantly – consolidates Pandiraj’s strength in telling family-centric love stories that are relatable to audiences as a whole.

As Thalaivan Thalaivii continues to be played in theatres, it also appears to become a film that will resonate with Tamil speaking audiences back home in India as well as abroad.

Tags: Nithya MenenTamil movieVijay Sethupathi

Thalaivan Thalaivii Movie X Review: Vijay Sethupathi And Nithya Menen Wins Hearts With Romance, Humour, And Emotions
