Home > Entertainment > The Glory's Hot Ajhussi Jung Sung Il Spills On Financial Issues, 'I Did Part-Time Work Even After…'

The Glory’s Hot Ajhussi Jung Sung Il Spills On Financial Issues, ‘I Did Part-Time Work Even After…’

The Glory's swoon-worthy Jung Sung Il spilled the tea on Jeon Hyun Moo Plan 2! Shocking the fans, however, his wallet hasn't caught up with his heartthrob status, proving that K-drama stardom is not all glitters.

Jung Sung Il’s Financial Confessions
Jung Sung Il’s Financial Confessions

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 22, 2025 13:43:23 IST

Even with his breakout role as Ha Do Young in Netflix’s The Glory, Jung Sung Il shocked fans when he revealed his past financial troubles. The heartthrob “Hot Ahjussi” was in his adoring act yet spoke rather quite frankly about his journey on Jeon Hyun Moo Plan 2, stating that despite international fame, acting-life was quite tough.

From Stage to Screen: A Long Road For Jung Sung Il 

Born in 1980 in Daegu, South Korea, Jung Sung Il started acting in theatre, spending five years on Daehak-ro after dropping out of university at the age of 21. Having a passion for acting, he made his way to Seoul, where he occasionally worked as a designated driver and parked cars merely to survive.

 His fame came with The Glory (2022-2023), a revenge thriller with stellar performances for Netflix. Captivating his audience as the multi-layered character Ha Do Young, Jung was aptly given the title of “Hot Ahjussi.” However, the other side of show business saw him work odd jobs even after the success of the K-drama to make ends meet.

Jung Sung Il Financial Reality 

 “To be honest, I did part-time work even after ‘The Glory’ ended,” the actor confessed emphasising that actors’ pay is both unpredictable and mostly unreliable, even at some point for those with name and fame. Financial stability for Jung did not just appear overnight, owing to his appearance in the globally acknowledged drama that took home three Baeksang Arts Awards.

His appearance on Jeon Hyun Moo Plan 2 shed some light on the grim reality of the industry, fame does not really mean fortune. Irregular payments, ever-rising cost of living, and cut-throat competition, it becomes impossible to talk about financial security for many of the actors.

Resilience and Future Projects

Jung shines even brighter through his story. From his difficult childhood with his sister to a love story K-drama-style with his wife, Jung’s life truly speaks of resilience. Post-The Glory, he took versatile roles Such as in Uprising (2024) and Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, which earned him even greater admiration from his fans, most of whom on X express hope for more leading roles. The journey of Jung Sung Il carves a reminder: Behind all that glam, lies pure grit.

Tags: Kdrama Korean actors the glory

