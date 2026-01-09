LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > The Raja Saab Review: Prabhas Shines in a Divisive Fantasy Horror Comedy, 'Clap Worthy' Climax

The Raja Saab Review: Prabhas Shines in a Divisive Fantasy Horror Comedy, ‘Clap Worthy’ Climax

The Raja Saab hit theaters across the world on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Sanhranthi festive weekend. The film is playing in 9,034 shows nationwide. As per Sacnilk, it has earned ₹5.66 crore in advance sales across India so far.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 9, 2026 08:58:23 IST

The Raja Saab hit theaters across the world on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Sanhranthi festive weekend. The film is playing in 9,034 shows nationwide. Amid huge buzz and fan excitement, the film has already started raking in money at the box office through advance bookings. As per Sacnilk, it has earned ₹5.66 crore in advance sales across India so far. 

The Raja Saab Review

The film made a strong impact even before its release, with overseas premiere shows delivering record numbers. In North America alone, it earned over $1.1 million from 526 locations, surpassing Avatar: Fire and Ash to top the charts, while advance bookings in India crossed the ₹50 crore mark. 

However, early reactions have been mixed. While a section of viewers praised Prabhas’ screen presence and called the climax “paisa vasool,” rating the film between 3 and 3.5 out of 5, others felt the first half fell short due to uneven pacing, dated storytelling, and underwhelming visual effects, giving it around 2.25 out of 5. 

Despite the divided word of mouth, the makers are targeting a ₹100 crore worldwide opening day, banking on the three-hour film’s festive Sankranti release.

The Raja Saab Twitter Review

One user commented, “Climaxxxxxxxxx Prabhas and Thaman one man show.”

Second user commented, “Don’t want to spoil anything about The Raja Saab but from that hospital sequence with Prabhas all the way to the climax it’s pure god tier stuff… easily one of the most terrific performances I’ve seen on the big screen. The core of the film lies in the last 40 minutes and that stretch alone is worth any ticket price.” 

Third user wrote, “Decent 1st Half. Comedy Works especially Prabhas one lines are hilarious…plot feels rushed…but everything is set for 2nd half.”

The Raja Saab Story 

Prabhas stareer The Rajaa Saab revolves around a young successor steps into power by balancing his royal legacy with a defiant streak, carving his own path and introducing bold, never-seen-before rules during his reign as Raja Saab.

The Raja Saab Cast 

Alongside Prabhas, The Raja Saab features Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani, with Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, making her Telugu cinema debut, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab rounding out the cast.

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 8:58 AM IST
QUICK LINKS