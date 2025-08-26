The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!

If you’ve been watching Bigg Boss 19, you probably noticed some tension between Tanya Mittal and Ashnoor Kaur. Recently, a video surfaced that explains a lot about why Tanya seems so jealous of Ashnoor, and honestly, it’s leaving fans shocked.

Ashnoor Kaur Shares a Shocking Incident That Hints at Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy

Ashnoor on the recent episode very casually shared something that blew everyone’s mind, but also made the jealousy doubt clear.

She said, “At first, Tanya came up to me and was really nice and polite, so I thought, “Okay, she’s sweet.” But later Tanya told me something unexpected. She said that you were famous and that, growing up, Tanya’s mom used to compare her to me. That comparison annoyed Tanya a lot and made her feel irritated. Now, seeing me inside the Bigg Boss house has made those feelings even stronger.







Ashnoor admitted that she found the whole thing strange. Like, why would Tanya keep holding onto that kind of a thought for so long? It wasn’t something Ashnoor expected to hear, but it did help not only Ashnoor but the many viewers to understand Tanya’s horrible behaviour towards Ashnoor.

Why Tanya Mittal’s Behavior Towards Ashnoor Kaur Feels Personal, Not Just Competitive

This explains why Tanya’s behavior isn’t just about the game or competition. It’s personal and maybe based on childhood memories and feelings of being compared to someone else, which clearly stuck with her. For Tanya, those old wounds are now coming up in the stressful environment of the Bigg Boss house, it’s like she is stuck in the cycle of proving that she is better than Ashnoor.

Meanwhile, Ashnoor has been handling the situation pretty calmly, which fans really appreciate. It’s clear she’s not trying to escalate the drama even though Tanya’s biased behavior towards Ashnoor is visible.

Now, everyone’s watching closely to see if Tanya and Ashnoor can move past this or if these old feelings will keep causing tension.

