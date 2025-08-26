Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal’s Surprising Take On Why She Learned English

Born in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Tanya Mittal has always been amongst people who like to keep things real. She pursued her primary education from Vidya Public School in Gwalior itself. Soon enough she realized how much she loved creating and innovating new things and post school got herself enrolled into Chandigarh University for a degree in Architecture.

Tanya Mittal’s Early Struggles Didn’t Stop Her Dreams

Growing up wasn’t an easy task for her. She was born with a cleft lip, something that could have made life harder, but Tanya was strong enough to not to let something like this make her not chase her dreams

Tanya Mittal’s Honest Take: Why She Learned English

In a recent interview, Tanya was asked how she learned English. And she gave an answer that’s super honest and clear about what she thinks

“People who speak English are considered very glamorous. That’s why I learned English.”







English isn’t just a language in India, it’s like a ticket to looking more confident, more successful, even cooler. And Tanya knew that. She wanted in.

But, even though she learned English for that reason, now she tries to make all her videos in Hindi. Why? Because Hindi feels like her language. It’s where she can be herself, connect with people genuinely, and not pretend.

She mentioned that learning English is beneficial as it helps you communicate with people worldwide. Ultimately, she decides to remain with Hindi, as that’s where her heart lies.

From Small-Town Gwalior to Miss Asia Tourism: Tanya’s Journey of Staying True to Hindi and Herself

Starting with only 500 rupees, she launched her own small business and also became Miss Asia Tourism. She’s evidence that you don’t need to be flawless or conform to a single standard to succeed.

Tanya’s journey isn’t solely focused on mastering English or achieving “glamorous” status

Also Read: Did You Know Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Dropped Out Of College For Love But Then Took Revenge On Her Ex-BF? Here’s Why!