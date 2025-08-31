LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > The Untold Truth Behind Ranbir Kapoor's Failures! Anurag Kashyap Drops Clues

The Untold Truth Behind Ranbir Kapoor’s Failures! Anurag Kashyap Drops Clues

Ranbir Kapoor faced a tough phase with flops like Bombay Velvet and Jagga Jasoos, leading to self-doubt. Director Anurag Kashyap spoke about Ranbir’s struggles. But Ranbir bounced back strongly with the hit Animal and is now gearing up to play Ram in the Ramayana, proving his resilience and talent.

Anurag Kashyap Opens Up About Ranbir’s Toughest Career Moment (Photo: Instagram)
Anurag Kashyap Opens Up About Ranbir’s Toughest Career Moment (Photo: Instagram)

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 31, 2025 13:33:00 IST

Ranbir Kapoor, born in 1982, the son of legendary Rishi Kapoor. He is  in his early 40s now. He made his debut back in 2007 with Saawariya. The movie didn’t exactly set the world on fire, but right away, people could see Ranbir had something special.

Not Just a Nepo Baby, Ranbir Made It His Own Way

Over the years, he went on to nail it in films like Rockstar, Barfi!, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He wasn’t just a pretty little Nepo baby, he made a name for himself. 

Coming from a family of generations of actors, it was rather difficult for Ranbir to choose the path that will lead him to the success he is at today, he is loved, he is adored and he has maintained the family legacy. 

But here’s the thing, success isn’t always a straight line, especially in Bollywood. Around 2015, Ranbir hit a rough patch. Movies like Bombay Velvet, Besharam, and Jagga Jasoos flopped hard. And no  it wasn’t just about the box office numbers. Those failures mess with your head and put you in a place where you can do nothing but doubt yourself.

Anurag Kashyap Opens Up About Ranbir’s Toughest Career Moment

Anurag Kashyap, who directed Bombay Velvet, talked about how Ranbir went through a phase of serious self-doubt. Imagine putting everything into a movie and then watching it tank. It shakes your confidence.

Anurag even said he feels partly responsible because, in filmmaking, it’s a team effort. But in the end, it’s the actor who usually takes the blame. That kind of pressure can make anyone second guess themselves. Ranbir’s always been the guy who throws himself 100% into his roles, trusting his directors, but after those flops, he got careful about what films to pick next. It makes total sense, that time he knew it doesn’t matter what family you come from, your flops and failures will always be on you.

Ranbir’s Rise After the Fall

But, Ranbir’s comeback was better than ever. His recent film Animal was a massive hit, reminding everyone why he’s still one of the best around. And now he’s taking on a huge role playing Ram in the Ramayana. At 43, Ranbir’s story is one of real ups and downs, but mostly about how he got back up, stronger than ever. 

