This Actress Was in Tears After Being Forcibly Kissed On-Screen at the Age of 15 She Is…

Bollywood industry is filled with dark stories that can shock your core. Behind the glitz and glamour, many actors have faced troubling experiences that often remain hidden. That’s what happened to this actor when she was just at the age of 15. Yes, you heard that right, this very scene turned into a horrible experience of her life where she was suddenly forced into a kiss which she never agreed to.

Unseen Bollywood Industry Incident



This person is an iconic Bollywood star who left in tears while filming a scene. But that’s not the worst part, even the director of the movie didn’t say cut or interrupt in the scene. She even faced criticism for her looks in that movie. That turned her perspective upside down for the acting industry.

The Actress Forcibly Kissed During Filming

She is none other than Rekha, a veteran Hindi cinema actress who is known not only for her epic acting skills but also for her style and candid confessions. Her acting career started with a horrific point, full of ups, downs and struggles.



The Controversial Anjana Safar Scene



Rekha was forcibly kissed while filming for ‘Anjana Safar’ directed by Raja Nawathe. She was performing a romantic scene with Biswajeet in which he suddenly pulled Rekha and started kissing her. This not only shocked her but also the entire unit, as the scene was already pre-planned and specifically decided what to shoot, and the kiss scene was never mentioned.

Five Minutes That Shook Rekha



But the story didn’t end here. The director of the movie Raja Nawath neither interrupted the scene nor said cut and the camera kept rolling. Biswajeet kissed her for five minutes, leaving Rekha awkward and in tears. Rekha’s kid’s mind was seriously impacted by that which she never wiped off.

Book That Exposed Rekha’s Trauma

A book on her life, titled ‘Rekha: The Untold Story’ by Yasser Usman, also takes us through this movie scene incident. And mention the controversial kiss between the actress and Biswajeet, and how it shattered Rekha emotionally.

Truth Behind Rekha’s Painful Experience

In one of her interviews Rekha described the horrible experience by saying, “I didn’t do it. I was taken by surprise. Nothing could’ve compensated, nothing can wipe off what I felt. Not even the coverage it got in Life magazine.” meanwhile, producer Kuljeet Pal gave this story a different turn by saying “Rekha was advised to later deny her consent to create a stronger impact.” and further added that’s how Hindi film heroines do to not paritcpate in the bold scenes.