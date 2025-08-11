LIVE TV
This Unexpected '90s Accessory Is Suddenly Everywhere, And Celebs Can't Get Enough

This Unexpected ‘90s Accessory Is Suddenly Everywhere, And Celebs Can’t Get Enough

The ‘90s headband trend is back and better than ever. Celebrities like Khushi Kapoor, Sabrina Carpenter, and Lindsay Lohan are rocking silk, velvet, and tweed headbands, turning a simple accessory into a stylish statement. Perfect for upgrading any outfit with minimal effort and maximum impact.

Celebrities like Khushi Kapoor, Sabrina Carpenter, and Lindsay Lohan are rocking silk, velvet, and tweed headbands
Celebrities like Khushi Kapoor, Sabrina Carpenter, and Lindsay Lohan are rocking silk, velvet, and tweed headbands

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 11, 2025 14:21:53 IST

You ever notice how fashion just never stays dead? Stuff that feels totally outdated suddenly pops back like it’s fresh and new. Right now, it’s the ‘90s headband making a comeback and honestly, it’s kind of awesome.

Why ‘90s Headbands Are Making a Huge Comeback: The Ultimate Style Accessory You Didn’t Know You Needed

Headbands used to be that thing you’d slap on when you didn’t want to deal with your hair at all. Like, “Ugh, bad hair day? Cool, let’s just hide it.” But now? They’re totally different. Headbands have become a full-on style move.

How Khushi Kapoor, Sabrina Carpenter, and Lindsay Lohan Are Reviving the ‘90s Headband Trend with Modern Flair

 Take Khushi Kapoor, she’s got this super chill, modern vibe, and she rocks bold silk headbands that add just the right pop of color and edge. It’s not some over-the-top, try-hard look. It’s simple, clean, and honestly,something that has planned to stick around for a longer time. Then there’s Sabrina Carpenter, who’s fully owning the 90s nostalgia with big, bouncy curls and chunky headbands that shout throwback but still feel fresh and fun. And Lindsay Lohan? Girl was basically the OG headband queen back in the day, and now she’s bringing it back with those textured tweed ones that remind you nostalgia can be stylish as hell.

Why Headbands Are the Effortless Style Hack Everyone Needs Right Now

Here’s the thing about headbands coming back: they’re not just for hiding a messy bun or “bad hair day” anymore. Nope. Now, they’re the easiest way to make your whole outfit look like you actually gave a damn even if you didn’t. Throw on a headband with your favorite jeans and tee, and suddenly you’re not just “whatever,” you’re “yeah, I got style.” Satin headbands make you look like you actually tried without trying too hard. Velvet ones feel cozy and kinda throwback, like a warm hug for your head. And knotted ones? They’re fun and cheeky, the perfect little extra that says “I’m here and I know it.”

And here’s the best part you don’t have to be a fashion genius to pull this off. You just toss one on, and boom, your whole look feels like it actually matters. Fashion goes in circles, yeah, but sometimes what comes back is exactly what we needed all along. So find a headband you vibe with and wear it like you own it.

Tags: 90s headbandscelebrity fashionheadband trend

