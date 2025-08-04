Throwback Of Ahaan Panday Eating Fried Scorpion In Thailand Takes Over The Internet

Ahaan Panday is making headlines for his big Bollywood debut in Saiyaara and we can’t see an end to it. An old video of him casually munching on a fried scorpion in Thailand has popped up online and fans can’t get enough of it.

Ahaan Panday Eats Fried Scorpion in Bangkok Night Market, Fans Call Him a ‘Total Savage’

The video, which seems to be from a trip he took a few years ago, shows Ahaan walking through a busy night market in Bangkok. At one of the street food stalls, he picks up a skewer with a giant scorpion on it, laughs nervously, and then takes a bite like it’s no big deal. Yep, scorpion crispy, legs and all.







People on social media are loving it. Some are calling him a “total savage,” while others are just impressed that he didn’t flinch. “He was eating scorpions before he even became famous… respect,” one user joked on Instagram.

Ahaan Panday’s Fun-Loving Personality Shines in Viral Scorpion-Eating Video Ahead of Saiyaara Debut

With Saiyaara creating buzz ahead of its release, this little throwback couldn’t have come at a better time. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films, marks Ahaan’s entry into Bollywood, and fans are already hyped to see what he brings to the screen.

The best part about the video? It shows a fun, goofy side of him joking with the vendor, making faces at the camera, and being totally chill about trying something most of us would never dare to eat or even think to get it near our face.

Whether it’s on screen or in a street market halfway across the world, Ahaan Panday clearly knows how to grab attention and he’s doing it with style (and scorpions). The fun loving and carefree personality is something that has people hung on his personality.

