Mohit Suri Reveals Saiyaara Star Ahaan Panday’s ‘Full Chapri’ Side, ‘TikToker Hai Yeh Ladka’

Ahaan Panday’s debut in Saiyaara has taken Bollywood by storm, but director Mohit Suri reveals there’s more to the newcomer than his on-screen role as Krish Kapoor. In a candid chat, Suri called Ahaan a “full chapri” and a “cringe TikToker,” hinting at a vibrant, unexplored side that the film’s script couldn’t showcase.

Ahaan’s TikToker Roots: A Gaiety Galaxy Boy

Before Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday was no stranger to the digital spotlight. Known for viral Dubsmash videos mimicking Shah Rukh Khan and energetic dance clips, including one at his sister Alanna’s wedding, Ahaan was a TikTok sensation. Suri shared with Komal Nahta, “You haven’t seen the videos he pulled down. He’s a full, out-there, Gaiety Galaxy boy!”

This flamboyant, front-bencher-dancing persona, brimming with Bandra’s street swagger, was deliberately toned down for Saiyaara’s emotional narrative. Fans are now buzzing to see this “chapri” side in future projects.

Script Constraints Kept Ahaan’s Energy in Check

Saiyaara, a musical romance grossing ₹413.75 crore worldwide, demanded a restrained, intense performance from Ahaan as the troubled musician Krish. Suri admitted, “I haven’t even tapped into the other dimensions he has.” The script’s focus on love, loss, and heartbreak left no room for Ahaan’s lively, TikTok-honed charisma.

A memorable moment came on the 30th day of shooting when Ahaan asked, “What did I do in my audition?” revealing his humble curiosity about his casting. This untapped vibrancy has sparked curiosity about his range.

What’s Next for Ahaan’s Unseen Talents?

With Saiyaara breaking box office records as 2025’s second-highest-grossing Hindi film, Ahaan’s star is the next rising. Suri praised him as “far superior” to past newcomers like Emraan Hashmi, hinting at future roles and projects. Ahaan Panday has dominated the entertainment industry with his only one performance, and the audience can’t wait for more. As Ahaan transitions from TikTok to Bollywood stardom, fans eagerly await projects that unleash his full “chapri” charm.

