Home > Entertainment > Tomorrowland Thailand 2026: Dates, Tickets, Venue & Everything About Asia's Biggest EDM Festival

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 is officially coming! Here are all the details related to dates, ticket, price, venue and how Indians can attend.

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: January 7, 2026 13:58:08 IST

Tomorrowland Thailand will host its first full Asia edition in Thailand. The festival will turn Pattaya into a global EDM hotspot in December 2026. Fans from all over the world are already excited about this historic expansion. 

When is Tomorrowland Thailand 2026?

The festival will be held from December 11 to December 13, 2026. It will be a three-day mega music event. December is one of the best months to visit Thailand due to pleasant weather. 

Tomorrowland Thailand Venue Details

The event will take place at Wisdom Valley, near Pattaya in Chonburi province. The venue spreads across 237 acres, allowing multiple large stages. Over 50,000 people per day are expected to attend. 

Tomorrowland Thailand Tickets & Sale Dates

Pre-registration starts on January 8, 2026. Hotel packages go on sale on February 28, 2026. Worldwide ticket sale opens on March 7, 2026, and demand is expected to be very high. 

Accommodations & Stay Options

There will be no on-site camping for this edition. Pattaya offers hotels, resorts and budget stays for all travelers. Shuttle buses will run between hotels and the festival venue.

Why Tomorrowland Chose Thailand?  

Thailand has become a major hub for international concerts and festivals. Successful events like EDC and Creamfields proved Thailand’s capability. The move supports Thailand’s goal to boost music and experience-based tourism.

What To Expect at Tomorrowland Thailand? 

Massive themed stages, just like the Belgium edition. World-famous EDM DJs and high-energy performances. Stunning fireworks, lights and immersive visual effects.

How Fans From India Can Attend? 

Thailand is closer and more affordable for Indian travelers than Europe. Easy flight connections from major Indian cities to Bangkok and Pattaya. Indians can combine the festival with a beach holiday or Bangkok trip. 

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 Travel Experience 

Pattaya is known for beaches, nightlife and island trips. Bangkok is easily accessible for shopping and sightseeing. The festival offers the perfect mix of music, travel, and vacation vibes.

Disclaimer- The information provided in this article is based on officially available details and announcements at the time of writing. Event dates, ticket prices, schedules, and travel guidelines may change at the discretion of the organisers. Readers are advised to check the official Tomorrowland website and authorised ticketing platforms for the latest updates before making any travel or booking decisions.

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 1:58 PM IST
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: asia biggest edm festivaledm festival thailand 2026edm festivals in asiahow to attend tomorrowland thailandinternational music festivals 2026tomorrowland asia editiontomorrowland india traveltomorrowland pattayaTomorrowland Thailand 2026tomorrowland thailand datetomorrowland thailand ticketstomorrowland thailand venuetomorrowland ticket pricewisdom valley chonburi

